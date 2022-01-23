WOYM: New research yields details on Roanoke County roots of an accomplished family

What follows is a story about an American dream that was not blocked, demolished or abandoned and the resulting generational prosperity that has endured against the odds.

Bits and pieces of the late James Stephenson William Oliver’s story appeared here about a year ago, most of it sourced as anecdotal and presented by landowner Michael Beahm, one of Oliver’s neighbors on the Botetourt County side of the line with Roanoke County.

New biographical information for Oliver (1896-1986) and Bell Grove, the house and property where he lived and farmed at the curving intersection of Old Mountain and Shadwell roads, has since arrived. The sources are Michelle Washington, for whom Oliver was a great-great uncle; Frank Longaker, who now owns what is left of the Oliver property including the Bell Grove residence; and more from Beahm, whose email provided the basis for the initial report.

The original 143 acres of farmland was sold by Caleb Gish Nininger to Julius Oliver, James Oliver’s grandfather, in 1881 for $4,581, according to the deed recorded with Roanoke County. The sale would have been just another exchange of rich farmland from one prosperous farmer to another except for one detail: Julius Oliver and his wife Minerva (or Manerva, depending on which primary source document you were looking at) were Black and just 16 years removed from enslavement.

That Julius and Minerva were formerly enslaved had been told to Beahm, a great-great grandson of Caleb Nininger, by his family. Washington confirmed that about the Julius Olivers in a 2004 email exchange with Alison Blanton, who was assisting Longaker in his efforts to secure national and state historic property status for the remaining 1.75 acres of the Oliver tract including the circa 1881 homeplace that stands across Old Mountain Road from the Longaker residence.

The property was subdivided among Julius Oliver’s heirs after his death, as per his will. The last of it Washington sold to Longaker on behalf of her aunt Kathryn Ellen Taylor of Roanoke. Taylor, related to Washington on her mother’s side, was the last family member to own the property, having bought it from James Oliver and his twin sister Nellie.

The Olivers at one time probably owned more land in Roanoke County than any Black family. During an era when the average Virginia farm was 167.4 acres, according to a 1915 University of Virginia study cited in the Longaker historic property application, the Olivers had increased their holdings to 252 acres.

The Olivers were among the 43 property owners listed as “colored” in the Big Lick magisterial district of Roanoke County in the 1898 tax book. The total of Black-owned land in the district was listed at 470.4 acres. In other words, the Olivers owned more than half of it.

By comparison, the average Black-owned farm in southwest Virginia in 1915 was a little more than 40 acres, according to the university study. For close to 100 years ending with James Oliver’s stewardship in the 1980s, the Olivers and their farm produced. There’s more to it than that, though.

“I am proud to say,” Michelle Washington wrote in 2004, “that this property gave rise to a rather accomplished, highly educated African American family.”

Washington, who could not be reached for this column, then offered details starting with she and her sisters, Kathryn Ann and Pamela. All three were raised in Washington, D.C., and went on to become lawyers like their late father Melvin J. Washington. Michelle, the middle daughter and born in 1966, went to law school at Yale, Kathryn Ann at William and Mary, and Pamela at Tulane.

Their mother the former Flora Taylor was related to the Olivers on her mother’s side. The Washingtons and Taylors continued to visit the farm as the Washington sisters were growing up. Michelle Washington recalled how her mother spoke of accompanying her uncle James when he made produce and dairy deliveries to old Bellvue School, now the Longaker home.

Michelle Washington remembered when she and her sisters visited the farm James Oliver, lifelong bachelor, looked “like many farmers … sun-beaten dark red, deeply-wrinkled skin; he also had pure white hair and a high-pitch cackle laugh. I was terrified of him, which made him laugh all the more.”

By the way, Michelle Washington’s mother and aunt set outstanding examples of accomplishment for the next generation. Flora had a master's degree in library science and taught school for 35 years and Kathryn (“K.T.” to her family) was a Lucy Addison High honors graduate, Phi Beta Kappa at Howard University, the top of her class at Howard’s medical school, and a pediatrician and ambulatory pediatrics director at the former District of Columbia General Hospital.

As for Julius Oliver, whose pre-Bell Grove (which he had built) days are unclear, he arrived at his new property “with a table on his back,” according to family lore. From such origins an empire was born.

The connection to the Niningers may include a family tie, Washington was told. If so, it is not shown at Caleb Gish Nininger’s four-generation deep fan chart at familysearch.org.

Nininger (1829-1915) was part of a prominent Botetourt County Church of the Brethren family that were among the founders of the old Daleville College previously written about here. The Gishes made their fortunes in milling and built the old mill on Glade Creek in Vinton that still stands and was also covered in this space.

Michael Beahm speculated that because the Brethren were adamant slavery-haters, that may have been added incentive for Caleb Nininger to do real estate business that might serve to advance the prospects for a former slave.

Although the 1870 census listed Julius and Minerva Oliver as illiterate, they clearly had an interest in education. The Washingtons have a copy of the 1872 deed for 2 acres of land in Cloverdale that provided the site for the Colored People of Cloverdale Church, later to be Cloverdale Baptist, and the Public Free School of Amsterdam School District for Black children.

Julius Oliver donated the $95 purchase price for the land. Sellers were Caleb Nininger and his wife.

One more interesting connection was noted by Beahm between the Olivers and another prominent family of the same name. Beahm’s research of the original title to the land found it had first been sold in 1857 by a white man named Yelverton Oliver.

A horseman and gambler, Yelverton Oliver built the house that still stands on the other side of Read Mountain called Monterey. Yelverton Oliver, who has also been written about in this space, was the son of Charles Oliver, who bought the property in 1823 after moving from Nottoway County.

Beahm heard that some of the Black Olivers or their relatives had been brought from Nottoway in slavery to work for Charles Oliver on his new property. When freed by the Civil War, they remained in Roanoke County.

Oral history can be hard to trace, but imagine finding prosperity after origins like that.

If you've been wondering about something, call "What's on Your Mind?" at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don't forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.