WOYM: OK boomer, it doesn't hurt to ask for a change of tunes

With another blessed Thanksgiving gathering receding into fond recollection, a reminder arrived that one of the first instances of a Roanoke County residence festooned with Christmas decorations this year was spotted the first week of October.
Holiday overload is nothing new, particularly when it comes to the more tuneful aspects of the season. But really, when do continuous piped-in musical loops featuring “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and other hits reach the saturation point in public spaces?
One reader finds himself often out of harmony with his dining environment.
Q: What is it about restaurants playing loud and obnoxious music? I see mostly Boomers in those restaurants where we eat but the music seems to be directed at Gen X or Millennials. How do these restaurants choose their music?
Larry Cox, Blacksburg
A: With such a wide range of available 21st century dining choices, the tunes picked by service staff ultimately boil down to somebody’s taste. As we all know, there is no accounting for taste.
Nevertheless, as customers, we do hold a degree of playlist leverage. A politely requested change of the music or at the very least a reduction in volume can yield results.
This is how one such exchange might go:
“Although I do appreciate the subtleties in Cradle of Filth’s latest “Existence is Futile,” some more soothing sounds would be better for your guests … ”
Of course, the request may be rejected out of hand. Such was the result for one unhappy party of Salem breakfast seekers a while back.
Additional detail being unnecessary, the trouble started with the diners themselves, who arrived at this popular eatery suffering from self-inflicted headache and other misery from the previous night’s excesses.
While the diners awaited their plates of sausage gravy and French toast, one of them grimaced at the musical choice of Neil Young. The recording somebody chose to entertain the patrons had featured the singer at his most melancholy. Upon the next appearance of the server, he was asked pleasantly enough if it were possible to choose a different musical selection.
“Absolutely not,” came the reply, “Neil Young’s my favorite.”
Best wishes to all for more favorable response to gently stated request to wait staff.
In the wake of all holiday gatherings there are always leftovers and same with correspondence to the answer desk. One was a response to a report about military flight in local airspace.
Holly H. Allen emailed from Todd, North Carolina, saying she enjoyed the report about low-flying military aircraft. Seeing F-15s overhead Tuesdays and Thursdays she “just told my husband it’s literally one of my only joys of this house we currently live in.”
The flights typically pass over around 2 p.m. The barking of the family dog heralds the aircraft’s arrival and the reader accompanied by her daughters ages 5 and 2 “rush to the living room window to see how low they are gonna be!”
Michael Blankenship responded to a report about the old Catawba Sanatorium to say he had donated a photo album of circa 1920s pictures taken at the hospital that once specialized in tuberculosis treatment. Of some of the shots, he wrote “it appears that the patients worked in a little fun to relieve the boredom of being there. “
The reader picked up the photo album at a yard sale in the Clearbrook community.
“Once I identified photos of Roanoke Red Sulphur Springs, with its ornate wrought iron trim, then I knew the photos of the cabins and their inhabitants were from the Catawba Sanitorium,” he wrote.
In addition to a visit to the Salem Museum, he recommended an in-person excursion to the hospital site. The facility is part of the state Department of Behavioral Health.
“The ornate spring shelter is still there but the spring is now a trickle coming out of a PCV pipe.”
Speaking of the hospital, another reader questioned the route there from Salem prior to 20th century road improvements. As it was described here, Gordon Hamilton had a problem with the implication that the train line crossed over Catawba Mountain en route to the stop near the hospital.
For starters, he wrote that the rail line terminated on the Masons Cove side of the mountain.
“1909 N&W Annual Report lists the length of Catawba Branch as 9.39 miles from its junction in Salem to Catawba Sanatorium Station (term used in the 1942 N&W Annual Report as well as N&W schedules of earlier years), and I confirmed this distance by measuring on Google Earth from the Salem junction to the former location of the station, the latter being based on my visit many years ago to a site which I’m sure is the former location of the station.“
Furthermore, he questioned the reported location of a nearby sand mine by referencing the research of historian Raymond Barnes. The mine’s crusher was about a mile west of the old station at the foot of the mountain, Barnes wrote
“I don’t know what he meant by ‘old station,’ but I would think that the mine would have been on the Mason Cove side of the mountain.”
The supporting argument being the apparent improbability of sand being mined on the Catawba side of the mountain before being hauled to the railroad on the other side of the mountain at Mason Cove.
Can’t argue with that.
