WOYM: OK boomer, it doesn't hurt to ask for a change of tunes

“Although I do appreciate the subtleties in Cradle of Filth’s latest “Existence is Futile,” some more soothing sounds would be better for your guests … ”

Of course, the request may be rejected out of hand. Such was the result for one unhappy party of Salem breakfast seekers a while back.

Additional detail being unnecessary, the trouble started with the diners themselves, who arrived at this popular eatery suffering from self-inflicted headache and other misery from the previous night’s excesses.

While the diners awaited their plates of sausage gravy and French toast, one of them grimaced at the musical choice of Neil Young. The recording somebody chose to entertain the patrons had featured the singer at his most melancholy. Upon the next appearance of the server, he was asked pleasantly enough if it were possible to choose a different musical selection.

“Absolutely not,” came the reply, “Neil Young’s my favorite.”

Best wishes to all for more favorable response to gently stated request to wait staff.

In the wake of all holiday gatherings there are always leftovers and same with correspondence to the answer desk. One was a response to a report about military flight in local airspace.