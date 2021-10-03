WOYM: Old Gabriel, the Roanoke railroad shops whistle, sounds no more

Among longtime local residents, a lively discussion is sure to ensue on what are considered to be the Roanoke Valley’s most notable icons.

Lists will differ but it may be ventured that most will include two items. One is the Mill Mountain Star and the other is the steam whistle that trumpeted daily work shift changes at the old Norfolk Southern East End Shops.

Q: Whatever happened to the old Norfolk Southern whistle downtown that set Roanoke apart as a real railroad town?

Stefon Walker, Roanoke

A: The city is no longer a railroad town and the whistle no longer enjoys a workday schedule that sounded precisely at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Old Gabriel, as it was known from its first of several incarnations after being installed in 1883 at what was then known as the Norfolk & Western Roanoke Machine Works, may have sounded its last note.

Were you around to hear that most recent throaty toot, what you were listening to musically speaking was an inverted D-major seventh chord, composed of a D, then a high C sharp and ending with a low F sharp at the end descending down-scale to an A-major chord.