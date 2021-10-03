WOYM: Old Gabriel, the Roanoke railroad shops whistle, sounds no more

Among longtime local residents, a lively discussion is sure to ensue on what are considered to be the Roanoke Valley’s most notable icons.
Lists will differ but it may be ventured that most will include two items. One is the Mill Mountain Star and the other is the steam whistle that trumpeted daily work shift changes at the old Norfolk Southern East End Shops.
Q: Whatever happened to the old Norfolk Southern whistle downtown that set Roanoke apart as a real railroad town?
Stefon Walker, Roanoke
A: The city is no longer a railroad town and the whistle no longer enjoys a workday schedule that sounded precisely at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
Old Gabriel, as it was known from its first of several incarnations after being installed in 1883 at what was then known as the Norfolk & Western Roanoke Machine Works, may have sounded its last note.
Were you around to hear that most recent throaty toot, what you were listening to musically speaking was an inverted D-major seventh chord, composed of a D, then a high C sharp and ending with a low F sharp at the end descending down-scale to an A-major chord.
That brilliant piece of research comes courtesy of journalist Beth Macy, who heads up the long list of eminent writers and historians who have written about the whistle. Her 1996 piece for this paper may be considered the definitive work on Old Gabriel.
Few writers minced words.
The whistle is “as much a part of the Magic City as Mill Mountain itself,” read a story in the December 1934 issue of the Norfolk and Western Magazine. “What Big Ben is to London Old Gabriel is to Roanoke,” said a Roanoke Times report 55 years after the whistle first sounded.
So when was the last blast? Ken Miller, who curates the railroad’s archives for the Norfolk Southern Historical Society, believes it was sometime in 2020.
“I didn’t hear it,” said Miller, adding he was going on reasonably respectable hearsay.
There is a YouTube video dated May 20, 2020, of the whistle going off but it is unclear whether the shot was live or filmed another day and uploaded later.
More information was sought from the Norfolk Southern public information office in Atlanta. No reply to a voicemail has been received so far.
The sprawling East End Shops complex has 900,000 square feet of space in an assortment of buildings. But the last industrial occupant, rail car builder FreightCar America, announced in summer 2019 that it was closing down its Roanoke operation, putting 200 people out of work.
Years ago, the whistle sounded six times a day instead of four, the extra soundings 10 minutes prior to when shift workers were required to be back on the job.
As Macy reminded in her richly detailed feature story, the development of the nation’s railroads brought standardized time to the United States.
“To avoid train wrecks, railroadmen synchronized their Hamilton pocket watches daily,” she wrote.
Old Gabriel was part of that general schedule-oriented focus.
Generations of Roanokers set their clocks by the sound of the big whistle at the east end of Campbell Avenue.
Perfection of timing was sought but occasionally went un-obtained. At some point around the turn of the 20th century, one unfortunate custodian of the whistle’s scheduled soundings screwed up grotesquely, in the telling of the railroad’s last 1934 edition of its magazine.
The man looked at his clock, thought he saw high noon, and yanked the tether to sound the whistle. Problem was, it was 11 a.m.
“Men dropped tools, work ceased in the Shops, people all over Roanoke grabbed for their watches, looked at them in amazement, and headed for the first watch repair shop available,” was the colorful recap in the railroad’s magazine.
Despite ample material concerning the whistle in the written archives and oral history, much is still not known about it. One question involves the source of the name Old Gabriel. The assumption is that the reference is to the angel Gabriel, said Miller acknowledging he’s seen no concrete proof of the link.
The Gospel of Luke describes how Gabriel heralded first the birth of John the Baptist then Jesus before the angel goes on to predict the Second Coming.
According to the online blog The Good News Herald, references to Gabriel the horn player come from such diverse sources as John Wycliffe’s 1382 tract, De Ecclesiæ Dominio, 15th century Armenian art, John Milton’s “Paradise Lost,” and old African American spirituals.
Gabriel is described in both the Old and New Testament. “Interestingly, however, the Bible never speaks of Gabriel’s use of a horn at the second coming,” the blog says. “There are various references to the sound of a trumpet when Jesus comes again but Gabriel is not mentioned as the trumpeter.”
Nobody in the Star City who lived through Old Gabriel’s golden age had any doubt about the source of that horn blast four times a day.
