WOYM: Pioneering folklore researchers went above and beyond to document ballads a century ago

Word has come from the kitchen,

And word has come to me,

That Mary Hamilton drowned her babe,

And throwed him into the sea.

— First stanza of “Mary Hamilton” as sung by Texas Gladden to Alan Lomax in 1941

If those words don’t send an icy January chill down your spine, question with regret the temperature of your heart.

Q: In researching work by the Virginia Folklore Society in Roanoke County during the first half of the 20th century to collect old folk songs found here and elsewhere throughout the state, the names of researchers Alfreda Peel and her friend and associate Caroline Melbard came up. What more is known about these women?

Chip Donahue

Salem

A: Alfreda Marion Peel (1890-1953) and Caroline Melbard (1880-1975), Peel’s “friend and accompanist” as she was described in the Oct. 3, 1934, edition of Longwood College’s “The Rotunda,” were frequent collaborators in the collection of traditional ballads and other folklore on behalf of the Virginia Folklore Society.

Peel is also known for her 1947 story collection “Witch in the Mill” and an Appalachian-based play.

Peel, born in West Virginia and raised in Salem, where she lived most of her life before perishing in a car crash, was a founding member of the society in 1914, according to John Long’s essay about the two women’s 1922 discovery of the historically important ballad “The Devil’s Nine Questions.” Long’s study appeared in a 2005 edition of The Smithfield Review.

Peel was “one of the most prolific collectors of folktales and songs in Virginia history,” according to Long. Her work “made possible the collection of ballads never before heard in the United States,” wrote Amanda Meadows Phillips for the McConnell Library Archives at Radford University.

Miss Peel, the courtesy title typically ascribed to both she and Melbard in contemporary accounts, was educated at the then Radford State Teacher’s College. McConnell Library has some of her original materials in its archives.

Peel’s contributions to the state folklore society are included with that organization’s archives at the University of Virginia. The society was founded there by English professor C. Alphonso Smith.

During the 1920s and ’30s Peel was part of an army largely made up of schoolteachers (Peel taught at Virginia Heights Elementary in Roanoke for most of her career) that combed the state from the coast to the mountains collecting these old songs and stories.

It was no coincidence that teachers did so much of the required field work. The society made a point of recruiting for its work at the state’s normal schools, as the teacher’s colleges such as Radford and Longwood were once called.

This was no work for sissies. To illustrate, Long cited the story of Peel and Melbard’s discovery of “The Devil’s Nine Questions” as recounted by Arthur Kyle Davis, Smith’s successor as head of the folklore society, in the 1929 “Traditional Ballads of Virginia.”

Peel and Melbard had traveled to such a remote part of Giles County in their search for a musically inclined woman who cooked for a sawmill that they were obliged to mount “two rough farm horses” to do the job.

If you’ve ever been to that county’s outback, the description of the countryside rings true as middle-C.

The lady travelers took a road that “wound through dense woods where rhododendron and laurel overhung the path and the spruce pine grew darkly over the rocky brown streams.” In seeking directions from a millhand to the residence of the singing cook, Mrs. Rill Martin, they were told “you better be mighty keerful o’ rattlesnakes … “

In midsummer heat they had crossed a stream at which point their mounts “struggled up a steep road scraped by logging teams to the little shanties that clung to the edge of a rocky gorge.” In the doorway of one such residence stood a woman with a pet owl perched on her shoulder. Such was the introduction to Rill Martin, the “singing woman.”

A storm was coming and Mrs. Martin invited them into her house telling them she and husband Bill would take care of the saddles. Inside, the researchers found an oilcloth-covered table scattered with dirty dishes. They asked the woman of the house to sing for them.

“I declare,” came the reply, “I ain’t got no time, fer I got to git my dishes washed.”

Melbard pitched in to take over the dishes so Rill Martin “after many excuses” could belt out the ballad.

The song has since been traced to a ballad called “Riddles Wisely Expounded” written about by scholar Frank James Child. He was author of the definitive 19th century “The English and Scottish Popular Ballads” — a collection typically known today as the “Child Ballads.”

Child found an original circa 1585 document of “Riddles” at Bodleian Library Oxford University. Many versions of the ballad (there are always a number of versions of these songs since none were written down) have emerged since.

The gist of the story is a maiden is challenged by a strange man to answer nine riddles. Success would bring a happy result, marriage perhaps. Failure would bring a different outcome. Little did the poor girl know at first, she was dealing with Satan himself.

That grim fact comes to light in his challenge voiced in the opening stanza of the Peel transcription: “If you don’t answer me questions nine … I’ll take you off to hell alive.”

Long made the case for the historical significance of Peel’s discovery as “demonstrable link between Virginia and medieval Europe.”

“But there is no escaping the fact that a song sung a generation before Columbus set sail for America was still being sung in the mountains of Giles County nearly half a millennium later,” Long wrote.

The Salem Museum brought Peel back to life in costume in its 2021 Ghost Walk and has sponsored exhibits in her honor.

Which brings us back finally to “Mary Hamilton” and Texas Gladden. The Saltville-born Gladden was Peel’s fellow Salemite and friend in balladry. A giant of a folksinger in Lomax’s view, Gladden learned the song from Peel, quite the songstress herself.

With origins in the court of Mary Queen of Scots (some believe it’s in fact based on a tragedy in the court of an 18th century Russian czar), the narrative unfolds chillingly.

The Scots version of the story, as summarized in “Traditional Ballads of Virginia,” goes that Mary Hamilton is one of four ladies in waiting named Mary to the queen of the same name. Mary Hamilton becomes pregnant by “the highest Stuart of all,” presumably the king.

Knowing she will be discovered, Mary Hamilton hides her pregnancy then drowns the child. The queen, hearing a crying babe, finds the truth. Mary Hamilton is tried and executed.

In some versions of the nine riddles tale, the maiden answers all correctly, is married, and lives happily ever after.

Probably not, though. As “Mary Hamilton,” Alfreda Peel, and Texas Gladden indicate, the old ballads infrequently end well.

Just guessing, but Miss Peel probably didn’t sing much to her first graders.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.