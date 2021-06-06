WOYM: Questioner seeks history of N&W's Pocalier Club

An example of one of the badges (different designs for girls and boys) was the pin that prompted the question that began this discussion.

Because of “some delay in manufacturing the pins” the first badges were late to the honorees, according to a news item on the club page of the company magazine.

By 1930, club membership had grown to 500, according to Miller’s research. The club persisted to the 1960s when the magazine’s focus shifted to more comprehensive coverage of company business and away from family matters.

“The change of direction was quick and unexplained in the pages of the magazine,” Miller wrote. “In July 1964, the last Pocalier page appeared with no farewell … The woman’s section also appeared, but by the August issue, neither were there anymore.”

The questioner wondered what connection there was between the pin in the jewelry box and her family. The only family member who worked for the railroad was her maternal uncle, she wrote.

Given the pin represented a youth club and the uncle had two children, perhaps the pin had belonged to the daughter.