WOYM: Questioner seeks history of N&W's Pocalier Club

The cynic reminds us that success often depends not from what one knows but who.
Researchers into the historic record would do well to know a man like Ken Miller, an officer in the Norfolk and Western Historical Society and chief guardian of most of what remains of that railroad’s vast archive cache.
Also the editor of the society’s print organ The Arrow, Miller was source of choice to get to the bottom of this week’s query.
Q: While going through a jewelry box that contained some of my mother’s things I came upon an old and small pin with a blue ring around it. Against a mostly white background there was a picture of an Indian maiden and an inscription in blue reading “Pocalier Club.” The acronym “N&W RY” was at the bottom of the pin indicating this club had something to do with the Norfolk & Western railroad. What more is known about this club and its pin?
— Becky Hudson, Wytheville
A: During a post-World War I era of labor unrest in the United States, many large companies sought to foster employee loyalty by promoting the notion the organization should be viewed as a large “family.” The N&W was one such company. Part of the promotional strategy for the idea involved bringing the children of N&W employees increasingly into the community social mix.
To that end one appeal centered on a proposed young people’s club. The club was introduced in a 1927 issue of the first company organ, the Norfolk & Western Magazine, which had been publishing for four years prior, according to Miller’s report for an upcoming article in The Arrow.
The Pocalier Club was the chosen name, a mashup of the names of two of the railroad’s fast lines, the Pocahontas and Cavalier, names plucked from Virginia history. Aspiring club members were encouraged to note the connection and “see how close the history of Pocahontas and the Cavaliers is to the history of our Norfolk and Western system,” read the magazine copy introducing the name of the new club.
The introduction was included in the magazine’s “Home Department,” the section oriented to female readership. Comparable sections of contemporary daily newspapers were often known as the “women’s page.”
“The Magazine content was largely a function of information, history of the railroad, columns for the Home Department” and other topics of general interest, Miller wrote.
Interest in the new club was limited at first but promotion in multiple magazine issues eventually yielded sufficient applications to proceed.
Five membership rules were instituted: members should be school age (no high school graduates) with a relative in N&W employ; membership required application to the magazine’s “Junior Editor;” membership must be maintained by providing content and ideas to the club’s magazine page and by demonstrating “an interest in the Club’s work;” applicants who have “shown their worth” will earn club badges to wear. Lastly, no dues were required.
An example of one of the badges (different designs for girls and boys) was the pin that prompted the question that began this discussion.
Because of “some delay in manufacturing the pins” the first badges were late to the honorees, according to a news item on the club page of the company magazine.
By 1930, club membership had grown to 500, according to Miller’s research. The club persisted to the 1960s when the magazine’s focus shifted to more comprehensive coverage of company business and away from family matters.
“The change of direction was quick and unexplained in the pages of the magazine,” Miller wrote. “In July 1964, the last Pocalier page appeared with no farewell … The woman’s section also appeared, but by the August issue, neither were there anymore.”
The questioner wondered what connection there was between the pin in the jewelry box and her family. The only family member who worked for the railroad was her maternal uncle, she wrote.
Given the pin represented a youth club and the uncle had two children, perhaps the pin had belonged to the daughter.
The participating museums range from Wytheville to Bedford.
Ferguson noted that this is the 350th anniversary of the Batts and Fallam expedition to the Roanoke Valley, believed to be among the first visits by Europeans to the region.
