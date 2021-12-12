WOYM: Questioner seeks more intel on location of Salem depot destroyed in Civil War

Going by research published in Norwood Middleton’s “Salem: A Virginia Chronicle,” the old Virginia and Tennessee depot was north of the tracks and just east of the spot where present-day Union and Broome Streets intersect. Middleton was detailing the Averell Raid when he mentioned one of the specific targets of the mission.

Middleton’s source was a contemporary report in the Lynchburg Daily Virginian. The federals arrived the morning of Dec. 16 throwing the citizenry, which had already been warned of the approaching bluecoats, into elevated fits of panic.

Averell’s orders were to “destroy all the bridges, water-stations, and depots on the railroad” at Salem or Bonsack’s (as it was known in those days) or both whistle stops doing as much damage to the tracks as possible.

“Every one in the street took to their heels,” as the report described the fearful Salemites, “and wagons, horses, and every living thing joined in the general stampede.”

The federals first took aim at the post office, cutting the telegraph wire in the process. Unable to locate the postmaster, the invaders headed for the depot, which Middleton located at the end of Union Street.