WOYM: Questioner seeks more intel on location of Salem depot destroyed in Civil War

… ‘Til Stoneman’s cavalry came and tore up the tracks again …
Robbie Robertson
When Union horsemen under command of hemorrhoid-suffering Mabcra. Gen. George Stoneman took their extended 1865 sightseeing tour of the New River and Roanoke valleys as well as points west and south, they laid waste to much more than lengths of Virginia and Tennessee Railroad tracks.
The federal cavalry visit to Salem that spring, referenced here not long ago, involved destruction of the local depot. That episode prompted a related question.
Q: Where was the Salem depot that was destroyed in the raid?
Steve Stout
Salem
There were in fact three destructive federal raids on Salem, the first in December 1863 by troops under command of Brig. Gen. William W. Averell; the second in June 1864 by a force led by Maj. Gen. David Hunter; and the last during the final stages of the Stoneman rampage through Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia in the days leading to the Confederacy’s April 1865 surrender.
Thanks to expert help from the newspaper’s friends at the Virginia Room of the Roanoke Public Library; the Salem Museum; Norfolk & Western Historical Society; along with railroad historian John Hildebrand, we know where the Civil War-era depot was located.
Going by research published in Norwood Middleton’s “Salem: A Virginia Chronicle,” the old Virginia and Tennessee depot was north of the tracks and just east of the spot where present-day Union and Broome Streets intersect. Middleton was detailing the Averell Raid when he mentioned one of the specific targets of the mission.
Middleton’s source was a contemporary report in the Lynchburg Daily Virginian. The federals arrived the morning of Dec. 16 throwing the citizenry, which had already been warned of the approaching bluecoats, into elevated fits of panic.
Averell’s orders were to “destroy all the bridges, water-stations, and depots on the railroad” at Salem or Bonsack’s (as it was known in those days) or both whistle stops doing as much damage to the tracks as possible.
“Every one in the street took to their heels,” as the report described the fearful Salemites, “and wagons, horses, and every living thing joined in the general stampede.”
The federals first took aim at the post office, cutting the telegraph wire in the process. Unable to locate the postmaster, the invaders headed for the depot, which Middleton located at the end of Union Street.
As the troops were marching down Union Street for the depot, civilians fled used every available wheeled vehicle, horseback and on foot. In its haste, the throng left “quarters of beef, trunks, hats, overcoats, all strewed in the way and run over,” according to the description of the chaos in a separate report in the Roanoke Collegian quoted by Middleton.
When they reached the depot, Union troops set fire to what was described as a “government building” containing food stores, broke open all the trunks on railroad property, and destroyed the contents. They then torched the depot and associated buildings before tearing up railroad tracks for two miles or more.
Before leaving the immediate area, the federals set fire to Pitzer & Martin’s Mill across Union Street from the depot and on the banks of the Roanoke River. The bluecoats destroyed “an immense quantity of flour and wheat” there.
Further documentation of the depot’s location came from the Virginia Room.
“The 1864 map from the Jeremy Francis Gilmer collection shows the depot situated on the New Castle Turnpike near the Roanoke River,” Edwina Parks emailed from the library. “A later Sanborn Fire Insurance (1898) map indicates a freight depot on Union Street which may have been at the approximate location of the original depot; however, we do not find documentation to support this assumption.”
Both Hildebrand and Ken Miller with the N&W Historical Society agree that the destroyed depot was the one at the end of Union Street. The next question centers on where the successor facility was built. That is unclear, but Miller was willing to speculate based on his own research.
Miller thinks there was a depot even before the one at Union Street near the south end of Broad Street where it turns into Seventh Street. There is reason to believe the replacement depot from the Averell raid was near where the old depot at Union Street was burned.
Until a replacement went up, the stationmaster at Union Street was operating out of a boxcar, according to primary source railroad business correspondence that Miller has seen. The operating situation was so dire that a 1865 railroad report indicated the station had only been open for about a third of that year, Miller said.
A structure remained at the location into the 20th century, Miller added.
By the way, the old Virginia and Tennessee Depot is not to be confused with the N&W passenger station, the remains of which are at the intersection of South College Avenue and Ninth Street. That was built in the 1890s and in operation until passenger service to Salem ceased and the station was eventually donated to the city of Salem.
The last railroad-related violence of the war in Salem took place in 1865. A Stoneman subordinate named William Wagner, with orders to lay waste to tracks at Salem before proceeding destructively east as far as Lynchburg, accepted Salem’s surrender April 5 then burned the depot and tore up tracks.
Over 150 miles of tracks and a number of bridges (two in Big Lick, as Roanoke was then known) all were wrecked during the Stoneman campaign, Chris J. Hartley wrote in a 2011 essay on the topic. Given that Lee surrendered April 9, some claimed the Stoneman raid hastened the end of the war.
In Hartley’s view, these claims were attended by “some hyperbole.” Gen. Ulysses Grant agreed with him, writing in his memoirs that the “war was practically over before their victories were gained.”
Lastly, about those hemorrhoids, certainly a cruel nightmare for a cavalryman, Hartley wrote: “The condition had plagued Stoneman for most of his military career, and 1865 was no exception.”
