WOYM: Reader seeks details on fabled swimming hole along Tinker Creek

The cold returned last week. Here’s to warm thoughts of melting grape popsicles dripping on your fist, steamy afternoons at the pool, and long ago July nights at the Coffee Pot.
Q: As a lad l rode my bike to all the public swimming pools around Roanoke during and after World War II. One of those pools I visited a couple of times was in Cloverdale. As I recall it was called Tinkerbell. The pool was a simple one, the result of a dam on Tinker Creek with the creek flowing through. I recently visited the site and saw concrete walls on both sides of the creek. What more do we know of this old facility?
Bob Copenhaver, Daleville
A: Over a decade ago distinguished predecessor Tom Angleberger dove into that question albeit with a different spelling for the splashdown. The columnist — who entirely by coincidence is a friend of this week’s knowledge seeker — had the spelling “Tinker Bell.”
Given that one of the sources for the previous accounting of the pool’s history had impeccable credentials, we’ll agree with the Angleberger spelling.
Said source was Bruce Stevens, a friend of the Meador family who owned the pool as well as being an employee.
“I worked the concession stand on Sunday afternoon, selling hot dogs, cold drinks, ice cream and candy to the swimmers," he was quoted as saying.
Although the creek-fed pool was of simple design, the business plan and technology were relatively sophisticated for the era.
In addition to the dam and pool “Mr. Meador had a generator to furnish electricity for the pool, bathhouses and concession stand. There was a large picnic area which was used by local organizations and churches," the ex-concession man said.
The popularity of the group venue was illustrated by memories for another of Tinker Bell’s swimmers.
“My childhood friend had a summer birthday," Pat Short was quoted, "and we always had her party there and I wanted to change my November birth date to a summer one so I could have mine there."
That testimonial should have been in the pool’s promotional literature, if ever there were any.
One source recalled the facility’s location as being just east of the intersection of Hollins and Plantation Roads and off a gravel road that followed Tinker Creek north.
Bob Copenhaver, 88, held firm to his memory that the pool was just north of the intersection of Lee Highway and Read Mountain Road in Cloverdale, offering as proof the concrete ruins that remain.
There is every reason to believe his accuracy. After all, he took the slow routes to the Roanoke Valley’s swimming pools from Lakeside in Salem east. Ample opportunity to study the terrain was available from the seat of a bicycle. Copenhaver lived in Virginia Heights not far from the Grandin Theater.
Of the journey from there to Cloverdale “it’s a pretty long bike ride,” he pointed out. “But this was during the war when nobody much was driving because of the rationing. There wasn’t a whole lot of traffic.”
Visions of cool water, colder popsicles, and maybe a Moon Pie and soda pop must have made the trip easier.
Speaking of summertime refreshment, the constituency for a cold beer at the Coffee Pot is still extensive. One customer recalled the 1970s and the house band.
Q: Do you know where I could purchase a cassette or album by the Vikings VI? I listened to them about every Saturday night at the Coffee Pot in the early ’70s.
J.M. Perry
A: The Vikings went all the way back to the 1960s, reuniting occasionally after the formal breakup. The band's tuneful and soulful heritage was detailed here before.
One of its recordings, the vinyl LP “Expressions” was listed on Amazon as “currently unavailable,” a return to stock uncertain. At posike.com, its last copy of the record was auctioned Jan, 13, 2012, for $45.
Another site had a record by Viking (singular) for sale. From the look of band members on the cover, it appears this is a hair metal band (we’ve not to our knowledge heard a single tune from these boys, just going on appearances). In any event, these weren’t the dudes we sought.
Fortunately, we can turn to charter member of Roanoke’s Vikings Tommy Holcomb. He has no more vinyl platters for sale and he’s presently tied up with family business. However, he said he may be able to help those interested in vintage Vikings when he gets a chance. Call him at 776-9877.
Guaranteed, hair metal it will not be.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.