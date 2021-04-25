WOYM: Reader seeks details on fabled swimming hole along Tinker Creek

Although the creek-fed pool was of simple design, the business plan and technology were relatively sophisticated for the era.

In addition to the dam and pool “Mr. Meador had a generator to furnish electricity for the pool, bathhouses and concession stand. There was a large picnic area which was used by local organizations and churches," the ex-concession man said.

The popularity of the group venue was illustrated by memories for another of Tinker Bell’s swimmers.

“My childhood friend had a summer birthday," Pat Short was quoted, "and we always had her party there and I wanted to change my November birth date to a summer one so I could have mine there."

That testimonial should have been in the pool’s promotional literature, if ever there were any.

One source recalled the facility’s location as being just east of the intersection of Hollins and Plantation Roads and off a gravel road that followed Tinker Creek north.

Bob Copenhaver, 88, held firm to his memory that the pool was just north of the intersection of Lee Highway and Read Mountain Road in Cloverdale, offering as proof the concrete ruins that remain.