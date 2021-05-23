WOYM: Reader's query sparks more memories of Tinker Creek, Cloverdale swimmng spots of the 1950s

Swimmers have spoken.

Responding to a previous report in which conflicting recollections described the location of the long dry Tinker Bell swimming pool, a cadre consisting of what sounded like pretty much anybody who rode a bicycle, got sunburned, or wore then discarded a rubberized noseclip anywhere near Read Mountain from the 1950s to ’70s emailed or called to say the correct address was just off Plantation Road.

Randall Woodford sent a 2016 promotional link for sale of property that included Tinkerbell Manor in the 4900 block of Tinkerbell Lane.

“SECLUDED PRIVATE GATED ESTATE Just 5 Minutes to Downtown and Airport,” read the text, “… Experience Roanoke history as you drive down an old stagecoach road to what was once Tinker Belle Swim Club.”

Judging from the listing and other sources, as the years have passed, multiple spelling variations for the name of the defunct swimming pool have emerged.

The property fronts Tinker Creek and also contains the remains of an old mill. The 4,048-square-foot residence was built in 1935 and renovated extensively since, according to the literature.

“The listing used to have old pics of the swim club,” Woodford wrote.