WOYM: Reader's query sparks more memories of Tinker Creek, Cloverdale swimmng spots of the 1950s

Swimmers have spoken.
Responding to a previous report in which conflicting recollections described the location of the long dry Tinker Bell swimming pool, a cadre consisting of what sounded like pretty much anybody who rode a bicycle, got sunburned, or wore then discarded a rubberized noseclip anywhere near Read Mountain from the 1950s to ’70s emailed or called to say the correct address was just off Plantation Road.
Randall Woodford sent a 2016 promotional link for sale of property that included Tinkerbell Manor in the 4900 block of Tinkerbell Lane.
“SECLUDED PRIVATE GATED ESTATE Just 5 Minutes to Downtown and Airport,” read the text, “… Experience Roanoke history as you drive down an old stagecoach road to what was once Tinker Belle Swim Club.”
Judging from the listing and other sources, as the years have passed, multiple spelling variations for the name of the defunct swimming pool have emerged.
The property fronts Tinker Creek and also contains the remains of an old mill. The 4,048-square-foot residence was built in 1935 and renovated extensively since, according to the literature.
“The listing used to have old pics of the swim club,” Woodford wrote.
Conflicting accounts of the address were a case of mistaken identity with another pool just off U.S. 11 in Cloverdale. Multiple correspondents said that now-shuttered pool was part of the Traveltown Motel complex. Several referred to it as the “Cloverdale Pool.”
One caller scolded that the pool on Tinker Creek near Plantation “isn’t anywhere near Cloverdale.” Distance aside, several respondents said they had patronized both pools as youngsters.
Robert Buck posted in 2017 that he “grew up” at Traveltown because his grandparents had owned it.
“I worked and lived there for years!!,” he wrote. “A great place at the time to be a kid!! Working as a busboy and also at the motel for tips … I met everyone.”
The grandson reported that the motel had been a “mini destination place” for travelers from “up North.”
“Awesome times at the pool and picnic area as well as the amusement park. Ice skating was a killer time and again great place to do the ‘moonlight skate,’” he wrote.
A couple of vintage postcards for Traveltown Hotel Court and Cottages in Cloverdale were for sale at cardcow.com. One went for $4.95 and the other for $12.95.
Additional details for the more expensive of the cards included information about the complex and its 14 “DeLuxe Cottages” each with a “private bath.” Posted rates were “$1.00 and up per person.”
Another benefit: “Free swimming for Cottage Guests.”
Advertising contained on the less expensive of the cards touted the motel’s “35 rooms, hot water heater, tile baths. Six acres. Swimming pool, shuffle board, restaurant.”
The eatery: “Modern Dining Room — Old Virginia Ham and Chicken Dinners a specialty.”
Respondents at city-data.com recalled visiting Traveltown attractions from the 1950s to 1980s.
Writing under the pseudonym frayedknot, a 2015 poster recalled a 1967 episode in which he/she at age 14 was injured seriously enough in the pool that a lifeguard had to render emergency aid.
“When jumping off the high dive, a boy jumped behind me and hit me really hard. Everyone said the lifeguard jumped in and made it to me at almost the same time the boy hit me.”
The correspondent recalled little more than being knocked unconscious for a time to wake up to a bleeding tongue, chipped tooth, and an extremely sore neck. A neck brace was required for some time thereafter.
“I have always wished I could meet that lifeguard who saved my life that day to tell him how much I appreciate him.”
Amid changing ownership and the passage of time, the pool closed, the facility fell into disrepair and was eventually demolished.
RVAtoCNC described the melancholy later years of the motel, writing that it “looked the PERFECT setting for some sort of motel horror movie i.e. Bates Motel part V.”
As for happier times, back to Tinker Bell. Karen Mason called to say she had lived in a rented cottage there back in the 1950s.
“It was a wonderful time living there right on the creek,” she said. “I really enjoyed being there.”
Another caller, Larry Payne, remembered swimming at Tinker Bell and described it with maximum emphasis: “The water was c-o-o-o- ld!”
