WOYM: Restoring historic Roanoke County property not a job to be hurried

Historic preservation, a topic visited here from time to time, is not for the easily discouraged or those pressed for time.
Frank and Judy Longaker are party to neither category. A continuing two decades-plus restoration effort centered around the family residence on Old Mountain Road in Roanoke County provides substantiation.
Resting easily along the gentle lower slope of Read Mountain, the Longaker property includes a complex of buildings known as the Black Horse Tavern/Bellvue Home and Office sited on 4.1 acres that have been on the state Landmarks register since 2001 and the National Register of Historic Places beginning in 2002.
When the historic designation was granted, the Black Horse was believed to be possibly the oldest surviving tavern in Roanoke County.
The work continues, as Longaker pointed out a while back in a telephone call to the newspaper. The call had been prompted by a column here involving aspects of the local pre-Civil War hospitality business.
The Black Horse Tavern is down to its two chimneys and foundation stones, the remaining log and German siding of the structure carefully disassembled and the materials stored on the property to save them as best as was possible from the weather. The hope was it could be rebuilt to near its original condition at some point.
“I keep saying I’m going to rebuild it but my wife says, Frank, why don’t you just put up a sign that says ‘Here stood the Black Horse Tavern?’
“I might just do that.”
Neighbor Bud Derey, who made a painting of the tavern when it was still standing, advised that such a project could turn out to be expensive.
“I told him it could cost his $250- to 300,000 to do it,” said Derey, a retired building contractor.
The president of American National University, Longaker is interested in history, not to mention education and restoration, and has not said he won’t bring the old tavern back to life. Time may have the last say.
Nobody can accuse the Longakers of lacking energy. What they’ve done with the main residence and the rest of the property since buying it in 1999 has involved one big project after another.
The disassembly of the tavern and sorting and storing the materials, Longaker did himself with the help of a hired hands. The foundation stones are piled neatly doing battle with the weeds between one of the chimneys and the road. The hand-hewn logs are stored across the road from the main residence at an abandoned farmhouse Longaker owns. Some of the tavern’s original cedar shingle shakes survive.
The two chimneys remain upright with the assistance of wooden braces.
Incidentally, said house had been the home of the late James S.W. Oliver, whose story was related here earlier this year.
The history of the Longaker property was meticulously detailed and footnoted by architectural historian Alison Blanton as part of the application process for state and local historic landmark status.
The complex consists of the ruins of the tavern, the main residence that once served by turns as a commercial hotel and as a school for young people with disabilities, and the school office.
The tavern was built about 1782 when the Revolutionary War was still in progress. A two-story L-wing was added to the back of the building late in the 19th century.
As for the Greek Revival residence, it was built in 1854 and was known in its first incarnation as the Bellvue Hotel later to be known as Kyle’s Hotel. The small Greek Revival-style temple-fronted office 25 yards south of the main house was built in 1840, its original purpose unclear in the landmark application documents. At one point, the office building served as a neighborhood school.
Several outbuildings including a circa 1900 spring house to the rear of the main house are part of the historic district citation.
The property was originally part of the 1764 Stone House Tract king’s grant to Israel Christian. In 1779, more than 1,400 acres of the original grant were sold to lawyer Thomas Madison, a cousin of Federalist Papers theorist and future president James Madison. Thomas Madison’s wife Susannah Henry Madison was one of Patrick Henry’s sisters.
Thomas Madison built the Black Horse, one of seven taverns licensed to operate in the area (it was still Botetourt County then) between 1770 and 1800.
The tavern was situated ideally for business fronted by the Carolina Road that branched from the Valley Road from Pennsylvania and went south eventually coming to the Yadkin Valley in North Carolina. By 1765, most sections were cleared to suit horses and wagon travel.
When Madison died in 1789, the 360 acres of the property was sold to John B. Luck. Subsequent owner William Rowland operated the tavern until 1835 when it closed. Rowland’s widow married prominent early Roanoke County citizen James Kyle, who served as justice of the peace and sheriff during his public career.
Kyle revived the tavern soon after it closed, evidence being he was listed in 1838 among the county’s tavern operators, according to Blanton’s research. Along with brother and partner William Kyle, James Kyle built the Bellvue, which operated as a hotel until 1875.
Long-since subdivided, the property continued through the turn of the century under stewardship of the Kyle and Rowland heirs. The tavern and Bellvue were sold separately in the 1930. That marked the advent of the big house as a boarding school for 15-20 mentally and physically challenged children of the well-to-do. The school closed in 1976 and the building transitioned to a private residence
Former students no doubt would be impressed with the current condition of their old school.
