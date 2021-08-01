WOYM: Restoring historic Roanoke County property not a job to be hurried

“I keep saying I’m going to rebuild it but my wife says, Frank, why don’t you just put up a sign that says ‘Here stood the Black Horse Tavern?’

“I might just do that.”

Neighbor Bud Derey, who made a painting of the tavern when it was still standing, advised that such a project could turn out to be expensive.

“I told him it could cost his $250- to 300,000 to do it,” said Derey, a retired building contractor.

The president of American National University, Longaker is interested in history, not to mention education and restoration, and has not said he won’t bring the old tavern back to life. Time may have the last say.

Nobody can accuse the Longakers of lacking energy. What they’ve done with the main residence and the rest of the property since buying it in 1999 has involved one big project after another.

The disassembly of the tavern and sorting and storing the materials, Longaker did himself with the help of a hired hands. The foundation stones are piled neatly doing battle with the weeds between one of the chimneys and the road. The hand-hewn logs are stored across the road from the main residence at an abandoned farmhouse Longaker owns. Some of the tavern’s original cedar shingle shakes survive.