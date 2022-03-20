WOYM: Roanoke once had aspirations to become the ‘Pittsburgh of the South’

Before bidding farewell to Samuel Aldrich Crozer, one of Roanoke’s pioneering industrial magnates, some final keystrokes remain to be applied to that chapter of his biography and the accompanying history of his enterprises in this part of the world.

Crozer, a visionary 19th century Philadelphia-area investor, had interests here that included iron and steel manufacture, mining, railroads, and real estate. Crozer’s operations were touched on in a previous column.

There it was pointed out that in addition to his vast skills in entrepreneurship and predicting business trends, he was a man of exceptional piety whose contributions in both cash and kind to assorted charities associated with the Baptist faith were legion.

Which brings us to the May 31, 1883, grand opening of the Crozer furnace built in southeast Roanoke, just east of the Norfolk & Western Railway shops. The location of the furnace was not far from the confluence of Tinker and Glade creeks.

Noting Raymond Barnes’ July 30, 1960, Roanoke World-News recapitulation of the furnace opening, two populations of celebrants reported present that day were not likely to have met the approval of the new plant’s owner or others of a similarly religious mind.

On the moment the oven was first fired “some of the fundamentalists present viewed with satisfaction this sample of what the drunks weaving in and out of the crowd could expect hereafter unless reformation set in promptly.”

That there were individuals known to be partial to strong libation present should be of no surprise to anybody familiar with the copious historical accounts of the young boomtown’s sodden patronage of its sprawling saloon scene.

Most of the usual vices were contained on the Salem Avenue corridor that was the heart of Roanoke’s merry-making district. Yet remarkably, the vice available was sometimes inadequate to the occasion and resupply had to be sought elsewhere.

Evidently such was the case for the grand opening of Crozer’s furnace operation.

“Frowns were directed by the more serious-minded at gay ladies sent to Roanoke by madams of Lynchburg to lend their charms to the celebration,” Barnes wrote.

Local services must have been under pressure on account of the crush of out-of-town dignitaries present for the grand opening. One such dignitary most certainly not on the aforementioned list was Crozer’s daughter, on hand for mistress of ceremonies duties for first firing of the furnace.

Because she was the honorary torchbearer suggests she had been sent to serve as her father’s representative for the occasion. If Samuel A. Crozer was present that day, Barnes left out any mention of it that may have been contained in contemporary accounts he sourced for his column.

It is unclear whether the elder Crozer was ever in Roanoke for any length of time. Given that he was known as a meticulous businessman — the evidence being the vast multistate fortune he amassed — it’s hard to imagine he didn’t stop by Roanoke to check on his holdings at some point.

The local holdings were impressive. Details were provided in an excerpt from “The Virginias: A Mining, Industrial, and Scientific Journal Devoted to the Development of Virginia and West Virginia, Volume 3, June 1882” unearthed by Dyron Knick at the Virginia Room of the Roanoke Library.

Plant construction was contracted by Witherow & Gordon of Pittsburgh working according to “the most modern and improved plan.” Three Whitwell patent hot blast furnace stoves 18 feet in diameter and 65-feet tall with 10 2-inch flues and boilers 34 feet long, 46 inches in diameter.

A 75-by-150 foot stock house was a central structure with the ore and coke hoisted from there to the top of the oven by means of what was described as a set of Crane’s automatic engines. Other brick structures included cast and engine houses. The cast house required a 150 by 50 foot iron roof.

A 60-foot chimney, 8 feet in girth, handled the exhaust.

“The present plant is being built in such a manner that, should occasion require it, the building can be doubled in size.”

One-hundred tons of pig iron per day was the plant’s initial production capacity with a labor force of 150 hands necessary to do it.

Raw materials would come from Crozer mines on Cripple Creek in Wythe County, elsewhere in Washington County, and material produced through ore rights at the old Cloverdale furnace mines in nearby Botetourt County.

The same publication that reported on the Crozer project also introduced news of another new furnace to be located on property written about here before, the Oliver farm on Tinker Creek. Investors named Van Vorhis and Stetson from New York had bought the “iron lands” of the farm there to build a furnace for the production of mill iron.

That project, which was predicted to operate “on an extensive scale,” and other similar operations were soon coming to the area, the journal reported. With that came a further prediction that matched a similar claim for another locality in the region in this case that Roanoke “would become the Pittsburgh of the South, not in name only, but in fact.”

Other predictions had held that Glasgow, a town in Rockbridge County of the same era, would be the new Pittsburgh of the South because of many of the same attributes that prompted the same prediction for the Roanoke Valley. The boom and bust of Glasgow was a topic for another column here.

As we now know, neither grandiose prophesy came true. Glasgow and Roanoke turned out all right anyway.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.