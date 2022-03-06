WOYM: Roanoke's Mill Mountain Zoo had a resident caretaker and family in its early years

None of the rules and standards that govern preparation for this column preclude a questioner from providing their own answer.

Q: From time to time we hear people talking about Mill Mountain but never do you hear about the caretakers who once worked there. Why not?

Gloria Tolbert

Roanoke

A: If so, probably because increasingly few people were around when the first caretaker family took up residence there as the Mill Mountain Zoo was being built in the 1950s.

As for an eyewitness to the era, we can provide. The questioner was the former Gloria Nolen whose father, Bertha, was appointed the park’s caretaker just before the zoo was built.

Her mother, Redith, sisters Ann and Shirley, and brother, Roger, comprised the rest of the family. Shirley and Roger were born when the family was established in the house the city provided and the zoo was in operation.

“I think it was 1951 and I was 6 when we first moved up there,” said Gloria, 75. “They were building the zoo while we were there.”

The family residence was, shall we say, “rustic.”

“There was a big white four-room house. It was a real old house when we moved into it and it didn’t have insulation or heat. We had to chop our own wood.

“When you walked from the parking lot to the zoo, the house was on the right.”

A woodstove took care of the heat. The insulation they lived without — something to do with the city budget, probably.

“My father was working for the city — I don’t remember what he did — when they transferred him up on the mountain.”

Ozzie Osborne of the newspaper, as cool a customer as ever scribbled a reporter’s spiral notebook, was on the scene May 30, 1953, when the zoo opened its doors for the season. The crowd was a little disappointing — the all-day estimate was about 1,000, perhaps diminished by the Memorial Day weekend but sure to grow.

“We’ll be swamped tomorrow,” Osborne, reporting for the next day’s edition, quoted somebody identified as “one of the caretakers.”

Although certainly a member of the family, the spokesperson probably was not little Gloria. She had other assigned duties posing with a reception line of children waiting for the gates to open. The well-scrubbed youngsters were the stars of the promotional photographs to be taken for the occasion.

“Practically everything but the gravel has been painted and the Zoo officials have a definite eye for attractive colors,” Osborne wrote.

The musical choice for the festive opening was not as successful.

“It was blaring out during the afternoon with such pulsating favorites as Frankie Laine’s ‘I Believe’ … perhaps for some of the zoo habitués who like that sort of thing.”

Gloria’s first most vivid memory of the zoo’s fauna were the bear cubs that were delivered for one of the exhibits along with the fox and the Texas prairie dogs, which would become public favorite dusty fixtures of the menagerie.

Osborne made a thoughtful point about pint-sized bruins Eeny, Meeny, Miney and Mo.

“Ideally, of course, the Zoo should only have three bears. But the bears were a gift and since the contributor had four to give the Zoo took four.”

As for the juvenile fox, there had been considerable consternation when it somehow escaped captivity and eluded pursuers for an unsettling period of days. Happily, the fox, which had chewed its way to freedom, was apprehended on Woods Avenue and returned to incarceration.

(Woods Avenue! If you don’t know how far that is already, look it up on a map to appreciate the distance from the top of Mill Mountain.)

All the Nolens worked at whatever caretaking the zoo and park mandated. Gloria remembers picking up litter with a nail fixed to a stick her father had fashioned. Feeding and cleaning up after the animals, delivering weekly receipts to the city treasurer, and keeping the area neat and clean was all part of it.

Gloria was tasked with feeding baby animals out of a bottle. Being the photogenic sort of little girl, she was occasionally posed for later newspaper feature photographers. One of those shots she’s sitting with a ring-tailed monkey on her lap named Cindy, who was topped with a ribbon that made it appear as though it were wearing one of those beanies with a propeller on it.

So what if finding neighborhood playmates was impossible on top of a mountain and the weather could be tricky, Gloria had a ball living there.

About that weather, back in the ’50s and ’60s there were some epic snowstorms that covered the twisty road to the top of the mountain.

“My mother called the city one time and told them they were going to have to come up here and plow this road or either send a helicopter because we needed groceries.”

The benefits of being a caretaker’s daughter increased with age.

“There were a lot of nice young men working driving the little train at the zoo. There was just something about one of them.”

Eventually when she got older she ended up marrying one of those Zoo Choo pilots. She and Edward Tolbert had four children and “a good life.”

Her parents retired from the mountain in 1970.

There is something about the place.

To close his opening day account Osborne wrote that “it would be nice to report” that the zoo was the mountain’s leading attraction.

“It isn’t though. The view from the Mountain is still the most fabulous thing in Roanoke.”

The zoo’s ranking by comparison?

“A close second.”

Gloria won’t hear of it.

“I’ve never been to Disney World but as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing like the zoo.”

