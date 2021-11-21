WOYM: Saving Vinton's Gish Mill a tall order

Their father Christian Gish had previously developed a mill near Daleville in Botetourt County. Incidentally, the house he built as the family residence close to the mill eventually became the home of the president of Daleville College, a defunct Church of the Brethren school profiled in this space a while back.

The Gish brothers operated mills on both Glade Creek and Wolf Creek. Raymond Barnes, who covered the mills in a 1960 Roanoke Times series, wrote that he had tried to locate the remains of the Wolf Creek operation but was unsuccessful. If fruitful efforts were made later to find that mill, the results were not readily available for this report.

David Gish Jr. was the Gish Mill operator in 1838 when Roanoke County was formed, Barnes noted. When the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad came to the Roanoke Valley in the 1850s, a depot was built near the mill and related store.

It must not have been much of a depot — Forbes and Moseley described it as “nothing more than a small boxcar” — so it couldn’t have taken long for cavalry under federal Gen. George B. Stoneman to have burned it down in 1865 near the end of the Civil War.

Stoneman’s orders had been to tear up railroad tracks and other infrastructure in Southwest Virginia and over into North Carolina in order to hasten Confederate surrender.