WOYM: ‘Springlore’ offers insights to Roanoke region's history

These episodes were manifested by the accused lying twitching on the floor “for hours” as though consumed by St. Vitus Dance. Medical authorities pronounced this behavior a fraud and Kent went to trial.

Upon first entering the courtroom, Kent slumped to the floor twitching. Hysteria gripped the proceeding with his wife and other family members rushing to his side. Reviving the accused was impossible and he was taken back to his cell. Further examination by mental health experts sustained the earlier conclusion that the loss of bodily control was contrived.

Kent was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in the state pen in Richmond, the jury having digested the circumstantial evidence and subsequently rendering its decision in less than an hour.

The resort’s shabby decline took a little longer.

“The crickets got the last chirp,” Fishwick wrote.

Love took more traditional forms in earlier eras at the region’s healing spring resorts. These havens were long the setting for matchmaking and see-and-be-seen courting for the well-to-do of an earlier era. Glamorous belles and their beaux were in constant orbit about each other.