WOYM: Staff at former Catawba hospital had a long way to go to get to work

The 9-mile spur opened in 1909, according to Barnes. The problem for hospital visitors such as the Kinseys, with no connector from the Catawba Railroad to the hospital, the train bypassed the facility in its haste to arrive at the mine for another load.

“So they followed the railroad and walked to the hospital.”

Some hike that must have been over the mountain, not to mention the return trip. Access to the old Red Sulphur Springs site where the hospital would be developed had been a major hindrance for lawmakers in Richmond when it came time to choose the site.

Citing a 1929 book about the early years of the hospital by Dr. Earnest Stephenson, Grace Hemmingson reported in her study of the early hospital era that despite promises from the N&W, a branch road to the hospital was not completed “until well after the sanatorium opened.”

Renovations at the former Red Sulphur Springs as it was being transformed into a hospital took place with building materials being delivered via a 12-mile road over the mountain “not in good condition for hauling patients and supplies.”

Another reference to the road, presumably describing it in poor weather, was “almost impassable.”