WOYM: Summing up recent correspondence from readers

A quick word about two I admire.

Doug Doughty, Roanoke Times sportswriter emeritus, kept detailed lists and oceans of statistics the old-fashioned way, on paper, long before such information became ubiquitous in digital form.

My late mother, proud of her Scots-Irish heritage, often cited that society’s thrift as inspiration. “I’m too Scot to waste that,” she would say as the lesser cuts of beef went into the stewpot.

In honor of Doughty’s respect for the statistical oddity and Mother’s waste-not-want-not counsel, today’s dispatch is presented.

First, the stats. Just since the beginning of 2021, respondents to this column have emailed dispatches totaling 12,071 words. Accurate count of a separate category of words, those delivered verbally to voicemail over this same period, would require an actuary.

In sum, all that eloquence must not be squandered but shared.

Ann Boswell Breslin read here about Louise Thaden, a pioneering aviatrix who lived for a while in Roanoke, and wrote in recalling the Thaden offspring Bill and Patsy. Of Bill, a pilot and the reader’s fellow 1949 Jefferson High graduate, she referenced his 2012 obituary.