WOYM: Summing up recent correspondence from readers

A quick word about two I admire.
Doug Doughty, Roanoke Times sportswriter emeritus, kept detailed lists and oceans of statistics the old-fashioned way, on paper, long before such information became ubiquitous in digital form.
My late mother, proud of her Scots-Irish heritage, often cited that society’s thrift as inspiration. “I’m too Scot to waste that,” she would say as the lesser cuts of beef went into the stewpot.
In honor of Doughty’s respect for the statistical oddity and Mother’s waste-not-want-not counsel, today’s dispatch is presented.
First, the stats. Just since the beginning of 2021, respondents to this column have emailed dispatches totaling 12,071 words. Accurate count of a separate category of words, those delivered verbally to voicemail over this same period, would require an actuary.
In sum, all that eloquence must not be squandered but shared.
Ann Boswell Breslin read here about Louise Thaden, a pioneering aviatrix who lived for a while in Roanoke, and wrote in recalling the Thaden offspring Bill and Patsy. Of Bill, a pilot and the reader’s fellow 1949 Jefferson High graduate, she referenced his 2012 obituary.
From the tribute to him in the June 25 of that year seacoastonline.com, it is clear he was one of those sorts heavily influenced by his parents. Both his mother and father Herbert flew and Bill was said to have first joined his formidable mother in flight at age nine months.
Von Thaden (Bill used the full family name) was described as a “rambunctious” young man, partial proof being an episode in which “Charles Lindbergh once locked him in a coat closet in an attempt to get some semblance of order during a dinner visit.”
A defensive tackle for Jefferson, Von Thaden was recruited by Bobby Dodd at Georgia Tech and was part of two undefeated teams while off the field studying engineering. Von Thaden also was in ROTC, which served as a launching pad to the Air Force.
Retiring from active duty as a lieutenant colonel, he flew F-86s and spoke fondly of his experience flying Air Intercept Con as a member of the Rocketry Team. As a civilian, he was an Eastern Airlines captain while continuing with the New Hampshire Air Force Reserve.
Among the aircraft he flew for Eastern were the Martin 404, Constellation, Electra, DC-9 and 727. In retirement, he took to restoring vintage aircraft.
“His fighter pilot swagger never left him — it just slowed a bit into his later years,” read the tribute.
“It certainly is not your run-of-the-mill obit, and reflects his interesting life,” Ann Breslin wrote.
Childhood mischief was on the minds of a couple more correspondents to this column.
From Springfield, Virginia, Marty Rine wrote that somebody had sent him a copy of reporting here about Salem’s defunct Leas and McVitty tannery.
“I grew up on the tannery property, left for college and never returned,” Rine wrote by way of an introduction. “My father, Sidney Sherrard, worked in the office lab, corner of Lake Street and Main.”
The tannery was a parental posting that provided a menu of delightfully leathery fringe benefits for the son.
“As a child I had the ‘run of the place’ riding my bike, roller skating through the sheds of tanned cow hides, (to this day I love the smell of tanned leather) swimming in the ‘pool’, climbing trees, sledding down the one ‘hill’ when it snowed …” and so on.
One particularly tasty recollection involved those occasions when pecan shells were substituted for bark in the tanning process.
“I sat on top of the huge mounds of shells and picked out pecan pieces.”
The family residence was one of three on site.
“No A/C, radiator heat and coal for fuel. Just a drafty old house the top brass left.”
No matter. The memories were warm.
“None of this ‘freedom’ to roam is available now for children. I’m grateful for the experiences I did have.”
Similar exploratory liberty was enjoyed by young Roy Minnix, a patron at the old Tinkerbell pool going back to the 1940s.
Living with his family briefly in Franklin County, Minnix recalled a Red Valley Methodist Church excursion to the Roanoke pool for the annual congregational picnic. The picture that stood out in his mind of that occasion was one of the members, a dairy farmer, mixing up lemonade in a 10-gallon milk can soon to be chilled by “ice chipped off a bigger block of ice.”
Later, after his family moved back to Roanoke, he and his pals would bicycle all the way from Southeast to the pool off Hollins Road (obviously another instance of the aforementioned golden age of youth freedom) where they would be called down by lifeguards for running on the pool’s apron.
Another amusement involved a floating steel barrel that the teens would try to submerge as far as possible in order to determine the heights to which it would pop once released.
“Do not know how many bloody noses and broken teeth happened.”
Poolside sprints were probably safer.
