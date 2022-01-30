WOYM: The 1909 passing of Read Mountain family's patriarch merited front-page mention

By pieces and threads the centurylong story of the Julius Oliver family’s farm on the western slope of Read Mountain continues to come together.

Their story, a Black family that rose to Roanoke County prominence despite untold obstacles, has been serialized here. More came to light since the last report a week ago thanks to a connection with Oliver relative Michelle Washington of Washington, D.C., who has researched family history.

A brief recap first. The basis of the story starts in 1881 when the farm known as Bell Grove (or Belle Grove, depending on where you look) was bought by Julius Oliver, who along with his wife Minerva , had been born into slavery. The Olivers went on to become prominent members of the community, successful farmers, and philanthropists.

Despite Bell Grove being subdivided for the Oliver heirs, successive generations of the family were still farming the same land into the 1980s.

The hard work paid on multiple levels.

“I am proud to say,” Michelle Washington wrote in 2004, “that this property gave rise to a rather accomplished, highly educated African American family.”

Family lore holds that Julius Oliver arrived on his new property bearing nothing more than a table on his back.

Although as Washington pointed out there were numerous members of the extended family who went on to great success in other areas besides agriculture — Michelle Washington and her two sisters are lawyers as was their late father, for instance — the focus here as much as possible will be the beginnings of Bell Grove.

By the way, the last 1.75 acres of the property where the homestead still stands at the intersection of Old Mountain and Shadwell roads is now owned by Frank Longaker, who lives across the road at the residence in the state Black Horse Tavern/Bellville Hotel Historic District.

Julius Oliver (not to be confused with subsequent members of later generations who had the same name) built what would eventually grow to a 200-plus acre farm from the ground up. He was the largest landowner among what were termed “colored” taxpayers in the Big Lick magisterial district

“He built the house that’s there now,” Michelle Washington said last week in a telephone conversation.

The house has not been occupied for a while and Longaker is using it for storage, but for the most part the old homeplace is in decent shape for an unoccupied dwelling.

The house is separated from the road by a narrow front yard with a couple of ancient oaks framing the front along with a fully grown holly. A single story concrete pump house stands at the rear of the building.

“The water came from a spring up the hill from there,” said Washington, who has been researching both the maternal side (the Olivers) and paternal Washington sides of her family for years.

She was raised in D.C. but was a frequent visitor to the Roanoke Valley to visit family as a child. She recalls many visits to the farm and her bachelor great-great uncle James S.W. Oliver, the last member of the family to farm the property before he died in 1986.

Quoting from Longaker’s application for historic designation for the house the structure “is a simple two-story, three-bay frame I-house with a stacked stone foundation, weatherboard siding, and a side-gable roof clad in standing-seam metal with a simple boxed cornice and two interior-ridge brick chimneys.”

A one-story front porch extending across the front of the house was built around 1920 and includes a metal shed-type roof held upright by round wooden columns with brick piers set on a concrete foundation. An addition to the house is a two-story frame wing with an intersecting gable roof of the same metal type as the front porch.

Of Julius (“Old Man,” as he was known to the family according to Washington) and Minerva, details of their lives prior to Bell Grove are scarce. Anecdotally, Washington believes they were former slaves. Combing through digital Freedmen’s Bureau records available through the genealogy site familysearch.org, no references could be found for the Olivers.

References to others of the same name were spotted from the Danville, Mathews, and Richmond area in the Freedmen records. Were they relatives? We don’t know.

The Freedmen’s Bureau opened in 1865 as a federal service to former slaves as they transitioned to regular citizenship. A wealth of primary document material are there so it was disappointing nothing could be found on the Olivers.

One problem with such searches are the creative spellings found for many names. Julius, for instance, was found as “Julious” and Minerva as “Manerva” in multiple sources.

Washington identified “Manerva” as being a common spelling she’d found in her research. The name has been spelled “Minerva” (Tate was her maiden name) as it has reemerged in subsequent Oliver generations. That was the way Washington’s great grandmother spelled her name.

The Olivers were listed together as Julius and Minerva in the 1870 U.S. census. His occupation was “farm laborer” hers as “keeping house.” Under the column that identifies race both 45-year-old Julius and 42-year-old Minerva were identified as Black. Likewise, for both the columns “cannot read” and cannot write” were both check marked for each spouse.

Sue Thornton, a researcher with the Salem Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, found the Olivers in another census report after 1870 in which they were listed as “mulatto.”

That Julius and Minerva found the success they did as illiterates is just one more aspect of an amazing story.

“He signed his name with an ‘X,’” confirmed Washington, who has copies of primary source legal documents he signed.

Edwina Parks at the Virginia Room of the Roanoke Public Library dug up Julius’ Nov. 13, 1909, obituary in The Roanoke Times. The obit is short and at the bottom of the second column from the right but it’s on the front page of that day’s edition.

Even in 1909 newspapers didn’t put obits for nobodies on the front page.

