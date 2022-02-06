WOYM: The first sounding of shop whistle Old Gabriel loomed large in a childhood memory

Production and filing of the daily record is always a collaborative effort. So too the work that appears in this corner of the newspaper owes all to its many contributors.

Nelson Harris, author of “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s” published last year and mined from contemporary dispatches from the newspaper you now hold, wrote in to share a Roanoke Times dispatch from a subsequent decade.

The clip in question was a June 12, 1955, feature story involving an 80-year-old Roanoker who shared the name of Tennessee frontiersman and congressman Davy Crockett.

The 20th century Crockett was quoted in recalling the first sounds of a longtime city icon, the steam whistle at the Norfolk and Western East End shops that loudly announced work shift changes. “Old Gabriel,” as the whistle came to be known, and efforts to revive its daily call have been previous topics here.

Mr. Crockett was 6 years old when the railroad shops were being built in the previous century. From the family residence at 11th Street and Tazewell Avenue Southeast, the first toot of the whistle shaped resembling an off-kilter Poseidon’s trident was clearly heard at the Crockett house.

“When she cut loose with that whistle, nothing like it had ever been heard in Roanoke,” the octogenarian recalled.

Presumably the railroad would have announced the coming sonic blast in advance. Whether that was the case or not, one young man over on Tazewell Avenue was unprepared for what he heard.

“I was 6 years old and I thought the world was coming to an end.”

Options were limited in those circumstances, as Crockett explained.

“I hotfooted it for the bed and slid to base against the wall in one sweep.”

In addition to developing a lifetime of common sense, we may deduce the storyteller spent ample time prior to that working on the baseball skills that unexpectedly came in handy during an emergency.

Speaking of emergencies, that initial mega-decibel steam salute must have had a profoundly negative impact on livestock in the city and surrounding regions, as one could hear the whistle for miles.

“Horses at the stores broke loose from the hitching posts and wrecked a buggy or two,” Crockett reported from the city.

As George Santayana famously warned, those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it. That prediction held true for an apparently unannounced first sounding of another such whistle years later.

That episode in a Utah trainyard and later recapitulated here was sourced from the 1946 biography of Bedford-born D.G. “Big Dan” Cunningham called “Big Dan: The Story of a Colorful Railroader.”

Cunningham began his railroad career with the N&W, and later on was employed as an executive with the old Denver and Rio Grande Western in Salt Lake City. Nostalgic for the blare of the steam whistle made famous by his previous employer, Cunningham hatched a plan to have a similar device installed when the DRGW built a new powerplant in 1938. To that end, he sought the original Old Gabriel plans from the N&W.

That railroad’s superintendent of motive power was gracious in supplying the plans to Cunningham. There were no plans for what came next.

The new whistle was fabricated and installed in Salt Lake City. Upon debut of the new shift change signal, those who were unprepared to hear it became agitated in the extreme.

Even far from the city, panicked shepherds abandoned their flocks. Cowboys scuttled roundups in progress. Inside the city limits, all sorts of folks wrung their hands as they sought explanation for the deafening report of the whistle.

“Even the dogs curled their tails between their legs and took off for the Salt Flats … ”

A prior review of the thoughts of George Santayana may have been a helpful reminder in this instance.

At the very least, somebody should have talked to Davy Crockett.

