WOYM: The late Mr. Hedge, a Korean War vet, was unflappable, whether it was mountain lions or managers

The hunter and his buddy were keeping an eye out for deer in the Nobusineess Creek sliver of Giles County when the first man saw something that startled him a little bit. That in itself was surprising. Typically he wasn’t the kind of man put off by the unexpected.

It was just after first light and his breath may have caught a second in his throat as he took in the scene. He knew without a doubt what he had just seen crossing the forest road just ahead.

The cat bolting down the hill toward the creek was a mountain lion. The hunter had been in the woods enough to know the difference between what he saw and a bobcat or any other feline.

“When he jumped across the road, he dropped his hindquarters and kept his front legs straight so he could jump again,” the hunter recounted six decades later adding he confirmed the sighting with the scope on his rifle.

“When the scope clicked just the slightest bit, he jumped again and down through the laurels toward the creek he went.”

The buddy, who had been nearer to the creek, arrived white-faced a few minutes later to report the cougar had almost run over him before hitting the creek with a splash and hot-footing it to the other side and out of sight.

“What in the hell was that?” the other man wanted to know.

What it was was the makings of a dandy hunting story. The narrative came to fresh ears and eyes two years ago January when it was reprised here as a followup to previous reporting about similar sightings not far from where you’re reading this paper but maybe half a continent away from where the big cats are supposed to be.

B.W. Hedge told that story. He was a friend of mine ever since I met him my first day of work at the old New River Valley Bureau of what was then known as the Roanoke Times & World-News. That was 1981. My family and I were out of the country when the obituary for Mr. Hedge, a peerless circulation man for this paper for 39 years, printed in late April. He was 89.

Mr. Hedge was neither the first nor last of my friends to provide material for these reports. Thanks to them and everybody else who contributed or read the proceeds. This will be the last column. It was a business decision, not mine, and that’s all right. Nothing personal. No complaints here.

Newspaper gigs come and go. Red Smith was writing about his late brother, also a newspaperman, who had worked for 21 papers.

“How anybody managed to count them, it is hard to say,” Red wrote.

Of his brother, Red wrote that Art Smith once was was fired from a job in Milwaukee when he married the cooking editor of the paper for which they both worked.

“He took my cooking editor,” the editor said of the termination, “I’ll fix it so they got nothing to cook.”

The brother found another job. He always found another gig where the ink ran thick, Red wrote.

“He was light of heart and light of foot and he would quit a job to go to the circus.”

Speaking of circuses, my father was fond of them. His typical journalistic output for the old World-News, Roanoke’s afternoon paper, was three or four bylines a day. He covered everything from murder to marbles so when the call came in from the circus publicist pitching a story about a trained bear, my father was at the other end of the line and all ears.

“Bring him by so we can talk to him.”

“The bear?”

“The trainer would also be helpful.”

“This bear weighs several hundred pounds.”

“The elevator will hold him.”

When bear and trainer arrived at the office at 201 Campbell, they took the elevator up to the third floor newsroom as instructed. With the cramped floor space for the lift, the bear was obliged to stand erect.

It was lunchtime and there was a crowd waiting for the elevator when the door opened and out stepped the bear. On a leash and muzzled, the bruin nevertheless caused a sensation. A scream was heard. One reporter made haste away from the scene, perhaps in fear for his life.

The bear, the trainer and my father then proceeded to his desk. Borrowing two wheeled swivel chairs form his neighbors, my father seated the trainer in one chair and the bear in the other before sitting down himself, notebook and pencil at the ready.

Somewhere in the family archives is the photograph commemorating the occasion.

The photo might have been shot by Betty Masters, always a great shooter. She was also as no-nonsense as any photojournalist who ever commanded a dark room. Being one of the only women along with Margie Fisher and Mag Poff at the paper in those days, Betty wore her unflappability like a uniform.

In the newsroom right behind where my father chatted with the bear was a long counter and series of large windows looking out over Second Street to the Ponce de Leon Hotel. The Ponce was once a snazzy hotel whose fortunes eventually slid into decline and it became the sort of place where traveling businessmen were known to be able to find company on those lonely nights.

The story goes one such encounter was underway and the participants, apparently overcome with enthusiasm, had neglected to draw the curtains.

This oversight was spotted soon enough across the street on the third floor of the paper. A crowd from the copy desk and anybody else working that night eventually lined up along the row of windows. Guys — they were all guys, of course — were standing on chairs and strung across the few bare spots on the counter when Betty got off the elevator, cameras at the ready. She was in a hurry to print her pictures and make deadline on a breaking story.

She did pause long enough to take that picture of all those editors and reporters lined up along the windows for a front seat for the action. The picture is considered a classic. Unclear if it’s not still stashed away in a photo file somewhere. That was one photo that never saw the newspaper.

Which brings us back to Mr. Hedge. He wasn’t there that night and wouldn’t have had time for any foolishness if he had been. A circulation manager with a challenging territory in Pulaski County and Radford and a squadron of paper carriers to worry about with guaranteed 6 a.m. delivery on snowy mornings, Mr. Hedge was never one to panic no matter how dire the hangup.

Early in his career and despite what certainly had been outstanding job performance, a number of years had passed in which he had been offered no pay raise. Those came and went with the business cycle. Considering the circumstances, he was put off when he got a message from the head of circulation in Roanoke asking him to come in for a meeting the following Monday.

Mr. Hedge assumed he was going to be fired.

Upon arrival for the meeting, he was surprised to find the circulation head in a jovial mood. The man said they’d been real pleased with the way Mr. Hedge had been managing things in the New River Valley.

“We’re going to give you a raise,” the man said. “We’re going to give you 25 cents an hour more than you’re making now.”

A Korean War veteran with a steady gaze and a deliberate manner of speaking, Mr. Hedge would pause a bit at this point while telling the story.

“I appreciate that I told him,” he would say, “but the company needs that quarter an hour more than I do. You keep it.”

And out the door he went back to Radford.