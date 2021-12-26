WOYM: The link between natural springs and health has ancient roots

Water of love deep in the ground

But there ain’t no water here to be found

— Mark Knopfler

Water has often flowed through narratives found here.

Most recently the topic bubbled to the surface in a series of examination of the importance and lost culture surrounding the (mostly) long gone resorts once associated with the mineral springs of the region.

A part of that story not told was the long history of springs as centers of health and recreation stretching back to antiquity. One such gusher of great import was located in what is now the western German city of Aachen.

The location, known to the French as Aix-La-Chappelle, was favored for its thermal springs as long ago as the age of the bath-loving Romans when Gaul (France) was part of their Empire.

Aix-La-Chappelle later achieved imminence when it was chosen by Charles the Great as his seat as king of the Franks and ultimately emperor of the Holy Roman Empire. Charlemagne, as Charles came to be known by English speakers, chose the location for a variety of reasons which we’ll get to.

First recall that through ambition and force of arms Charlemagne (748-814) united most of what is now Western Europe — today’s France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, parts of Switzerland, Spain, and Italy included — under one banner. Ruling as a Christian monarch, he saw to it that religion spread far and wide to formerly reluctant regions that had known nothing but paganism.

Say this for him, too, unlike the broken-hearted lover in the Dire Straits metaphor, he always knew where to find water not to mention love.

Although almost illiterate himself early in life, Charlemagne as king championed learning, the arts, sciences, and music. He was the most doting of fathers to the numerous children he sired with three wives and an assortment of concubines, loving his beautiful daughters so much that he forbade them to marry but was soft-hearted to their illicit romances and illegitimate offspring. Children went with him everywhere, even on campaign, boys at his side.

The king’s biographer Einhard, who knew him as a friend and benefactor, tells us Charlemagne was “by nature most ready to contract friendships.” Another historian, the Monk of St. Gall Notker Balbulus (“the Stammerer”) called Charlemagne “the mildest of men.”

The king’s good humor had its limits, particularly when it came to the Saxons to the north, a Germanic people described by Einhard as “a fierce people, given to the worship of devils, and hostile to our religion” who also “did not consider it dishonorable to transgress and violate all law, human and divine.”

Reluctant Christian converts and frequent invaders these Saxons (the war lasted 33 years), the exasperated king ordered after one attack that all the barbarian boys and children be “measured with a sword” and those whose height exceeded the weapon must be “shortened by a head”, in the words of the Stammerer.

On other occasions when barbarians refused Christian conversion, the king acted swiftly. Einhard wrote that in such dealing with the heathen the king “never allowed their faithless behavior to go unpunished.” Charlemagne once had 4,500 stubbornly unreliable pagans rounded up and beheaded in a day’s work.

Quoting contemporary primary documentation, Norman P. Zacour wrote that following this exercise in royal law and order “the king went into winter camp … and there celebrated Christmas and Easter as usual.”

Although Charlemagne’s armies were almost constantly at war with sundry Danes, Basques, Moors, Lombards, Visigoths, and Huns and the king was often leading these missions, he knew how to enjoy himself when at peace.

Which brings us back to the springs and Charlemagne’s choosing Aix-La-Chappelle as the seat of his empire and site of his greatest public work, the magnificent cathedral designed by the architect Odo of Metz and completed in 798.

The king was athletic, a horseman, and sportsman fond of the chase. Standing taller than most of his contemporaries, he was strong, light-haired, bright-eyed and thick-necked with a face Einhard described as “laughing and merry.” The king had something of a gut on him but it was not particularly unattractive because it was in proportion to the rest of his body. The royal nose was on the long side.

Although a mostly temperate man who disdained drunkenness, the king quarreled with and ultimately ignored doctors who implored him to forgo roasted meats as boiled was a healthier preparation. In camp, the king continued to insist to be served straight off the spit.

Along with the rigors of hunting and vigorous war-making, the king took his exercise in the pool and “often practiced swimming, in which he was such an adept that none could surpass him; and hence it was that he built his palace at Aixla-Chapelle, and lived there constantly during his latter years until his death.”

In the palace complex, the springs and pool were part of a 50-acre plot devoted to their use. Charlemagne would “not only to invite his sons to his bath, but his nobles and friends, and now and then a troop of his retinue or body guard, so that a hundred or more persons sometimes bathed with him.”

Scholars long debated whether the king realized he was to be crowned the first Holy Roman Emperor when summoned by Pope Leo III to Rome. The pope was in trouble locally having been accused of assorted immoralities and at some point his enemies had gouged out his eyes and hacked away his tongue. The holy man petitioned the king for protection.

The king spent that winter in Rome “to set in order the affairs of the Church, which were in great confusion.” When the blind Leo crowned him emperor, Einhard indicated the king was at first reluctant party to the ceremony, his motives unexplained. There was nothing to explain about the significance of the date of that event.

It was Christmas day 800.

