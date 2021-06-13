WOYM: The old Buchanan train depot was disassembled and removed, but to where?

Good mysteries are popular with both newspaper readers and content providers. Unsolved mysteries are less satisfying but inevitable. You’ve seen them in this space before and foolish pride does not prevent them from being presented here again.
Q: Years ago, the old Buchanan train depot was torn down and taken away for what we were told was a new home for it at Explore Park. The station was never rebuilt at Explore. What happened to it?
Jessie Burton, Buchanan
A: Right off the bat, it is true there once was a railway station in this picturesque Botetourt County town. At the end of its useful life, it was meticulously taken down, its sundry pieces numbered and categorized, and then packed up, apparently for some future purpose. The reader has seen photographs of part of that process.
Harry Gleason, the town’s community development official, started work there in 1995. He picks up the story.
“I had been told that before I went to work there that there had been a plan to disassemble the depot and rebuild it at Explore Park,” he said. “Several years ago we reached out to them at Explore and asked them if we could be able to get the depot back. They said they did not have it.”
Be forewarned that those who are not averse to reporting on unsolved mysteries are similarly inclined to the use of hearsay in the absence of concrete facts.
“I heard that when Explore Park agreed to take it, all the town asked, if it was going to be at Explore, great but they must keep the name of the town on it because that was what it was, the Buchanan depot,” Jessie Burton said.
Explore’s beginnings go back to the 1980s and a vision by former Roanoke city manager Bern Ewert. The idea was to build a living history park concentrating on the 19th century westward expansion of the United States and the wilderness environment the early explorers such as Lewis and Clark had to navigate in their travels.
After a number of iterations, the Explore property off the Blue Ridge Parkway and fronting the Roanoke River is now part of the Roanoke County park system.
One of the early plans for the park before it went under public stewardship was introduced by the River Foundation, the fund-raising arm of the project, in 1987.
The master plan focused on “building the world’s largest zoo of North American animals built around the Lewis and Clark theme, a re-created Blue Ridge frontier town, an outdoor museum devoted to telling the true story of the Native American and a lodge, golf course, restaurants and an amphitheater,” Tom Wall wrote in a 1992 edition of Roanoker magazine.
Ewert was spearheading the effort in 1987 before moving on to other endeavors a few years later. Living in Charlottesville now, Ewert said he had no recollection of plans to move the Buchanan depot to Explore.
“We did move some buildings to the park but the Buchanan train depot? I have no memory of that,” Ewert said.
Nor did Rupert Cutler, who succeeded Ewert as project ramrod.
“That’s a new one on me,” he said.
One of the reasons that the vision for the park changed over the years was a lack of funding for a project with an early cost estimate of $27 million. A terrible blow came in 1990 when an expected $16 million in state funding was not approved by the General Assembly, Wall reported.
Organizers were forced to concentrate fundraising efforts in the private sector. Scaled down plans for the park followed.
As Ewert pointed out in the recent interview, there was no connection between the Norfolk & Western, that operated the Buchanan station, and 19th century westward expansion. How did an old depot fit in at Explore?
At which point we arrive at one last piece of hearsay, that from Ken Miller, curator of the N&W archives on behalf of the railroad’s historical society. Miller said he too had heard the story about moving the depot to Explore. Miller added a new detail that connected the late Ren Heard, a historic renovation specialist who had worked as a builder at Explore in the 1980s, to the effort to move the depot.
The way Miller understood it, Heard had been in charge of the disassembly of the depot. When that chore was complete, Heard had put the parts of the building into “storage” for further use. Miller believes the story was Heard used one or more old 18-wheel truck trailers for that purpose.
Heard’s Explore contract was not renewed in 1990. He moved on to revitalization projects in Roanoke before a 1995 statutory rape conviction sent him to prison. Heard died at the age of 61 in an accident at his Lake Tree Farm in Frankfort, Kentucky, Oct. 9, 2011.
The Associated Press account of the fatality said the victim apparently had been working with a front-end loader before losing control of the machinery and toppling into the Kentucky River.
Absent further information, the whereabouts of that alleged trove of Buchanan depot building materials may have perished with him.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
