WOYM: The old Buchanan train depot was disassembled and removed, but to where?

Good mysteries are popular with both newspaper readers and content providers. Unsolved mysteries are less satisfying but inevitable. You’ve seen them in this space before and foolish pride does not prevent them from being presented here again.

Q: Years ago, the old Buchanan train depot was torn down and taken away for what we were told was a new home for it at Explore Park. The station was never rebuilt at Explore. What happened to it?

Jessie Burton, Buchanan

A: Right off the bat, it is true there once was a railway station in this picturesque Botetourt County town. At the end of its useful life, it was meticulously taken down, its sundry pieces numbered and categorized, and then packed up, apparently for some future purpose. The reader has seen photographs of part of that process.

Harry Gleason, the town’s community development official, started work there in 1995. He picks up the story.

“I had been told that before I went to work there that there had been a plan to disassemble the depot and rebuild it at Explore Park,” he said. “Several years ago we reached out to them at Explore and asked them if we could be able to get the depot back. They said they did not have it.”