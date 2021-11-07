WOYM: The story of 'Old Gabriel's Colt' is a railroad tale with a Roanoke connection

Now you might think that a young man would reconsider his choice of railroading as a career when soon after being hired as a machinist apprentice he faced a mob of co-workers threatening to lynch him on the boiler shop floor.
Bedford County-born D.G. “Big Dan” Cunningham, as his generations of admirers knew him, evidently wasn’t that scared of being at the wrong end of a rope. Being white probably had something to do with his confidence. Too, the near-deadly experience failed to sour him on railroading, a career and passion he stayed with in one form or another until death did them part.
Cunningham’s guest role in the would-be necktie party, as they charmingly referred to vigilante justice in the horse-thieving Old West, is detailed among other deeds and melodramas in the 1946 biography “Big Dan: The Story of a Colorful Railroader.”
The 339-page book was written by his nephew Frank Cunningham Jr., a Roanoke-born and Washington and Lee-educated journalist whose byline appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch among many other publications.
The colorfully written chronicle is as close to hero worship as the written word can be and still be called biography. Mark E. Petersen of Utah’s The Deseret News gives one an idea of what is to come in his introduction.
“This volume is a tribute to the railroad industry; it is also a tribute to the men of that industry, through a most worthy representative, Big Dan Cunningham.”
Cunningham (1873-1957), who got his nickname by standing 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, started his railroad career at the age of 18 in the Roanoke’s Norfolk & Western East End Shops, which his father had helped build back in the days when the fast-growing backwater burg was being transformed into the Magic City. Young Cunningham was paid 10 cents an hour to start.
From such beginnings, Cunningham’s career took him with each advancement across the country, his sojourn riding the rods ending as an executive with the old Denver and Rio Grande Western in Salt Lake City.
Cunningham’s accomplishments and the history of American railroads, particularly the N&W, is covered in great detail in the book. The focus here from this point will be Cunningham’s connection to “Old Gabriel,” the iconic shift change steam whistle that once sounded loudly six times a day at the shops bordered west and south by Williamson Road and Campbell Avenue.
“From 1883 on up to the present time,” Frank Cunningham wrote in 1946, “ the strident wail of the whistle has been as much a part of Roanoke as the Norfolk and Western itself.”
An opinion shared by many to this very day and matched by that of Big Dan Cunningham, who began thinking about the whistle most closely when he was posted as master mechanic for the D&RGW in Salt Lake City. When that facility built a new powerhouse in 1938, Cunningham wrote his old colleagues at the N&W requesting Old Gabriel’s specifications with the hope that a copy could be produced to serve the new powerhouse.
Cunningham later detailed the episode in an issue of the N&W magazine, his report recapped by Frank Cunningham in the biography.
“My good friend R.G. Henley, N&W superintendent of motive power, graciously sent me a blueprint of Old Gabriel and from this a replica of the Roanoke shop’s whistle was manufactured.”
They lacked the “temerity” to give the new whistle the same name as the one in Roanoke so a singular name, Old Gabriel’s Colt, was employed, Dan Cunningham explained in the magazine piece.
The debut of the new whistle was quite the uproarious affair in Big Dan’s telling. The first sounding prompted commotion “far away from Salt Lake City, sheep herders deserted their flocks and cowboys ceased their cattle roundups and, with hundreds of others, came galloping into town to see what all the noise was about. Even the dogs curled their tails between their legs and took off for the Salt Flats … ”
Recalling his feelings about the new whistle after it went into regular service, he described occasions in the evening when Old Gabriel’s Colt announced the city’s young people’s curfew and “I sigh in contentment at the beautiful sound.”
By the way, the source material for this column, property of the Norfolk Southern Historical Society, passed through the large hands of Big Dan himself. On the flyleaf it is noted in faded blue ink that the volume’s owner had been N.H. Tanner of Roanoke, the book “ … Given to me by Big Dan at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah July 9th, 1947.”
Back to the aborted lynching, which opens Chapter 1 of the biography.
Just getting started in life, Cunningham had volunteered for service in the militia. In such capacity he was part of Roanoke’s darkest day of infamy, the 1893 lynching at the corner of Franklin Road and Mountain Avenue of a Black man suspected of beating and robbing a white woman.
When word reached the city jail that a mob had formed and was marching up Campbell Avenue with ill intent, police summoned reinforcement from the militia of which Cunningham was a part. The militiamen retreated to the courthouse, as historian Clare White tells it.
In the ensuing clash, the militiamen fired on the mob, which returned fire. An estimated 150 combined rounds were discharged at a cost of nine dead and 33 wounded.
The jailed alleged attacker was saved from a grim fate. His luck ran out soon after when being transported by guards back to jail (he’d been in protective custody elsewhere) the detail ran into an armed ambush. The mob overpowered the authorities and hastened the prisoner to his doom.
In the aftermath, feelings ran high among locals in support of the rabble and condemning the militia’s actions. As a result, many of the soldiers went into temporary hiding including Big Dan and his brother and fellow militiaman George, both of whom fled to North Carolina.
Dan was back in town in time for his shift at the Shops, an apparently risky choice made without pause. That is when he was confronted by co-workers snarling “Get a rope and string the big bastard up!”
With the aid of a friend, whose impassioned speech of support from atop one of the work benches may have turned the tide, Cunningham told his attackers he was just doing his job and talked the men with the rope out of the dirty deed. Devil-may-care humor and bravado may also have worked in his favor.
“Now I’m a long drawn out guy,” he was quoted as telling his aspiring executioners, “six feet four so go ahead and hang me if you want to. Just do me one favor. Pick out a high tree where my feet won’t touch the ground!”
