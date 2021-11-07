WOYM: The story of 'Old Gabriel's Colt' is a railroad tale with a Roanoke connection

Cunningham later detailed the episode in an issue of the N&W magazine, his report recapped by Frank Cunningham in the biography.

“My good friend R.G. Henley, N&W superintendent of motive power, graciously sent me a blueprint of Old Gabriel and from this a replica of the Roanoke shop’s whistle was manufactured.”

They lacked the “temerity” to give the new whistle the same name as the one in Roanoke so a singular name, Old Gabriel’s Colt, was employed, Dan Cunningham explained in the magazine piece.

The debut of the new whistle was quite the uproarious affair in Big Dan’s telling. The first sounding prompted commotion “far away from Salt Lake City, sheep herders deserted their flocks and cowboys ceased their cattle roundups and, with hundreds of others, came galloping into town to see what all the noise was about. Even the dogs curled their tails between their legs and took off for the Salt Flats … ”

Recalling his feelings about the new whistle after it went into regular service, he described occasions in the evening when Old Gabriel’s Colt announced the city’s young people’s curfew and “I sigh in contentment at the beautiful sound.”