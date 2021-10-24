WOYM: The trail goes cold in the search for the disassembled former Buchanan train depot

… I’m riding hard
I ain’t got no star on my shirt.
— Dave Torbert, “Contract”
The trail’s gone cold and this is the end of the line, buckeroos. Looks like this is one bounty never to be collected
On and off for a spell we’ve followed a winding and rocky path to trace the whereabouts of the carcass of the old Buchanan train station. That whistle stop, like an old cowpoke with too many miles of cattle drives under his saddle, broke down from a long life and the remains were eventually hauled off.
The first hope of the civic minded types who promoted the proposed station relocation project to begin with was that it would be lovingly dismantled at its original address then to arise like the phoenix, fully restored as a museum piece at what was then being touted as a living history museum at Explore Park.
Most of the history turned out bad, at least as far as the museum part of the deal was concerned. As it all went down, the depot was hauled off from Botetourt County never to be rebuilt in Roanoke County.
The question remained, whatever became of all that architectural salvage that was a significant part of Buchanan and N&W Railroad history?
Good mysteries are popular with both newspaper readers and content providers. Unsolved myste…
As with many lengthy investigations, after long pauses fresh information and new witnesses occasionally present themselves. So too it has been in this case with the delivery of previously unheard testimony.
The new voice is that of David A. Bess, whose connection to the Explore of the 1990s was through his work in his father’s land surveying business. The company had been hired to perform a survey of existing site conditions to assist in planning, design and construction of the first phases of Explore Park.
The younger Bess emailed that although he had no specific information about the whereabouts of the depot materials, he could provide other information that could serve as the basis of a more nuanced and educated guess about the vanished ghost station.
“At that time,” Bess began, “the only entrance road into the park property was accessed from Rutrough Road in Mayflower Hills. The road is now known as Chestnut Ridge Road on Google Maps.”
That would have been the road traveled by service trucks including those hauling materials for a number of historic reconstruction projects that were underway at the time at the Explore site. Old buildings from other locations in the region were being donated to the project or otherwise acquired so as to become what was envisioned to be a living history exhibit of life on the Virginia frontier.
Said hamlet never was finished, but some of the structures were brought back to life by renovation specialists and are there still on what is now a county owned park. One of those buildings was known as the old Wray barn that the elder Bess had contributed to the effort, more on that shortly.
“As historic buildings were donated, dismantled, and moved to Explore Park, they were stored on the south side of Chestnut Ridge Road, across from the former administrative office trailer site, while awaiting reconstruction,” Bess the son wrote.
The pertinent connection to the old depot is that both the Wray barn and the Buchanan station had first been disassembled by a company operated by renovation specialist Ren Heard, who is now deceased. For a time, Heard had a contract with Explore as a builder for the project.
“The barn, originally located in Franklin County, was disassembled by Ren Herd’s company and later (thankfully) reassembled at Explore Park’s Blue Ridge Town.”
That was what was supposed to have happened with the depot but never did. The still unanswered question is what did Heard do with the depot salvage? That we don’t know. What we do is Heard told others that he intended to keep the materials until further notice, perhaps to recycle in another project.
What he did with the salvage remains a mystery.
Bess suggested the materials may have actually been delivered to the Explore site across from the construction project command center.
“It is my recollection that semitrailers, of the type you described in prior articles on the subject, were located in this area.”
According to one of the workmen who packed up the depot materials to be moved, Heard used flat-bed trailers for the job. Another source had a picture of one of the flatbeds at the Buchanan site.
Bess’s evidence, circumstantial though it may be, is unique to this investigation.
Consider that the last word on the subject.
That is unless somebody or something else appears with new and relevant information. Until such occasion arises, the trail remains as cold as a bounty hunter’s heart.
