WOYM: The trail goes cold in the search for the disassembled former Buchanan train depot

The new voice is that of David A. Bess, whose connection to the Explore of the 1990s was through his work in his father’s land surveying business. The company had been hired to perform a survey of existing site conditions to assist in planning, design and construction of the first phases of Explore Park.

The younger Bess emailed that although he had no specific information about the whereabouts of the depot materials, he could provide other information that could serve as the basis of a more nuanced and educated guess about the vanished ghost station.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At that time,” Bess began, “the only entrance road into the park property was accessed from Rutrough Road in Mayflower Hills. The road is now known as Chestnut Ridge Road on Google Maps.”

That would have been the road traveled by service trucks including those hauling materials for a number of historic reconstruction projects that were underway at the time at the Explore site. Old buildings from other locations in the region were being donated to the project or otherwise acquired so as to become what was envisioned to be a living history exhibit of life on the Virginia frontier.