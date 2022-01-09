WOYM: When did Roanoke's Shaffers Crossing gain its modern name?

“Learning,” Leonardo da Vinci is reported to have said, “never exhausts the mind.”

Maybe so, yet the quest for easy answers is often tiresome. The response to that reality here at the answer desk?

We gave up the search.

Q: While researching my grandfather’s Norfolk and Western Railway mechanical engineering department career, I have been stymied in tracing origin of the name Shaffers Crossing. To what or whom does the name refer? Is it a physical crossing or simply the name of a geographic area? Does it have anything to do with the old Jefferson Street pedestrian crossing to the railroad offices?

Jim Kadel

Bridgewater

A: Easy ones being absent, we start with the question about the origins of the name.

These many years later, explanations for the original name and a subsequent transition to a completely different yet similar-sounding identification are elusive and for some readers will predictably be unsatisfying.

In service of education and fuller understanding, we shall strive undismayed.

Knowledge comes to us through the good graces and assistance of our friends at Norfolk and Western Historical Society and the Virginia Room of the public library.

Shaffers Crossing, as now it is properly known, has had a variety of spellings over the years depending on the communication medium. Perhaps one of the reasons for that was it was first known as Shaver’s Crossing. Before we try to clear up some of the labeling confusion, geographic orientation is helpful.

Shaffers Crossing is generally considered to be that part of the Roanoke railyard centered on the two underpasses at 24th Street, one built in 1919 the other 1920, said Ken Miller of the historical society. There is no relation to the long-closed pedestrian crossing at Jefferson Street downtown to the General Office Building.

In a 1977 piece entitled “A Railfan’s Guide to Roanoke,” Abram D. Burnett and Harold O. Castleman Jr. referred to the name Shaffers Crossing as “generic” and described it encompassing the three functions of the facility: motive power, repairs and transportation and switching.

By the writers’ definition motive power referred to the roundhouse, coal wharf and water treatment and pumping station. The repair shop was there for “all but the heaviest repairs to freight cars.” Transportation and switching was administered by personnel working in a variety of buildings and support facilities along with the necessary equipment.

A map of the complex, which appears to be neatly done by hand with no further attribution, accompanies the article.

When the Shaffers Crossing real estate became railroad property in 1876, it was part of the John Newton Shaver farm and included a couple of springs that turned the area into what was described as a “quagmire” in a 1999 Historical Society of Western Virginia Journal reprint of a earlier report in a Norfolk Southern (the N&W successor) brochure.

The crossing of what had been the former Virginia and Tennessee tracks by the old unpaved Salem Road in the then undeveloped part of the city was what led to the name Shaver’s Crossing, according to the Journal article.

So then how did Shaver’s morph into Shaffers? That question was suggested by a February 1938 article in the N&W Magazine.

“There is an argument going the rounds just now as to how the name of the railroad’s shop terminal, now known as Shaffer’s Crossing, got that way,” the article read, note the spelling. The writer went on to say they didn’t “profess to know” how the name changed and solicited assistance from readers. If such ever emerged, the proceeds are at this point unknown.

The magazine seemed to take up the question again in 1951 in a T.C. Poole Jr.-penned piece provocatively headlined “What’s in a Name?”

The reporter went into vast detail about descriptions of the Shaffers Crossing facilities; capabilities therein; summarized an interview with Mrs. Mary G. Billmyer, one of farmer John Shaver’s daughters, about the history of the property; cleared up some apparent confusion that farmer Shaver was in fact that and not a blacksmith; and provided a portrait in words of the nearby Shaver homeplace.

After that, there was not one word of explanation about the name change much less what happened to the possessive apostrophe. Mrs. Billmyer did express dismay at the perversion of the family name.

At which point is introduced a note of personal regret at my lack as a preteen of research and interview skills. My grandfather T. Glenn Cox spent a career as an electrician at Shaffers Crossing. He was a history buff and may have known something about the evolution of the name.

In any case, it is accurate to report neither he nor the generations of his offspring were exhausted by the rigors of learning.

So far.

