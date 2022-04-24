WOYM: With research and lists, retired Botetourt librarian helps others find life stories

Rena Worthen is one of a legion who believes the lives of all people who ever lived must be remembered, that If they took one breath in this world it should be recorded.

For a quarter of a century she has matched faith to deed in her work on behalf of the Botetourt County libraries helping family history seekers in their often lonely quests. With a rough estimate she reckons the workload of cases of those seeking her counsel at length has swelled to about 1,000 per year.

They don’t just come from the Botetourt end of Iron Gate.

“I’ve talked to somebody from Tokyo,” she said. “It was a person from Colorado this week.”

For this she is on the county payroll for 12 hours per week, working mostly from home now. Private consultations she will not do in keeping with the wishes of her employer.

Too, continuing wariness about COVID-19 exposure has minimized her personal contact with her public of genealogical pilgrims. Infer not that is an indication she is lagging in her efforts on behalf of others, though. Rather, at age 78, she insists on doing the job on her terms and hers alone.

Worthen’s work has long been of interest here where examination of local history and those who make (and made) it is always in season.

Before we continue, she pronounces her first name “Ren-AY.”

Let’s look at the numbers some more. By her estimation, she has worked or is working on burial lists for some 350 graveyards great and small in Botetourt and farther afield in counties including Roanoke, Montgomery, Floyd, Giles, Craig and Alleghany.

Then there are 16 Facebook groups she administers that concentrate on genealogy, cemeteries and history. For instance, one of those groups is devoted to documenting the old cemetery in Roanoke’s Norwich community, a graveyard that has made repeated appearances in this column.

“This group was created to help identify the burials in this forgotten cemetery,” reads the first line on the Norwich Cemetery-Roanoke page.

Worthen, a grandmother and great-grandmother, grew up in Montgomery County foster care. Her search for her own roots left her with a lasting impression. From that point on she was convinced that if she were interested in finding information about her ancestors, so were many others thirsting to know about their own family relations.

Part of what she does is keep track of local deaths right up to the minute.

“I read the obituaries every day,” she said.

A subset of her work centers on the graveyards. Some of her more complicated undertakings involved producing as complete as possible rosters, if you will, of the deceased for Norwich, Old Lick and the old Roanoke poor farm. A number of these graves were unmarked.

Old Lick is the Orange Avenue graveyard at the intersection with Interstate 581. Some graves remain but many more were moved to a final resting place on city property at Coyner Springs, part of greater Botetourt County. The poor farm, located roughly where Virginia Western Community College is now, contained its own cemetery that also was moved to Coyner Springs when the college was built.

In a sense, Worthen was born to document those whose lives often as not were difficult. Out of foster care she owned her own car and rented her own apartment — at age 15 — so she could stay in school and graduate.

“I didn’t play sports in school or anything else. I was there to learn.”

She’s a Navy veteran; once worked in collections — not on the phone or by mail but in person; had a job waitressing at a truckstop; and knows the most effective way to pull a trigger. She lived in Philadelphia, the one in Pennsylvania, for 30 years.

She claims she can be hard to get along with, especially when bothered anytime before lunch by unsolicited telephone calls. Under no circumstances should you knock on her door after bedtime.

The calls keep coming, the volume of which requires her to set up email or telephone appointments to deal with specific requests. Mostly she won’t do the heavy research lifting for her clients but spares no effort to teach them where they can find the information they need for themselves.

Of the many lists of the deceased she has compiled she is quite confident.

“I prove them with death certificates or obituaries or both.”

The dead’s race, religion, national origin and life deeds from wonderful to wicked hold minimal interest for her. Identity and place of burial is all that matters to her as she does what she does.

Every life contains its own story and all lives should be remembered, in her view.

As for her own life, story, that’s a pretty good one too.

