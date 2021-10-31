WOYM: With Roanoke's East End Shops gone silent, a movement to save the historic Old Gabriel whistle

One railroad historian thinks the mayor is on to something.

Ken Miller, chief archivist for the Norfolk Southern Historical Society, is working his railroad sources to see what can be done about Old Gabriel in the name of historic preservation.

“We may have some answers on it in the next few weeks,” he said.

Miller rode by the Shops powerplant the other day to verify the whistle still stands sentinel over the complex.

“If you don’t know where to look, you’re not going to find it.”

As all this is preliminary, cost estimates and logistics of putting the whistle back on some sort of work schedule are hard to come by. Efforts to seek official NS word on the whiste’s current status and future prospects have so far been fruitless.

Hence, anonymity must cloak Miller’s sources as the preservation movement continues. What Miller is hearing sounds reasonably hopeful something may be done to return Old Gabriel to some degree of service as a museum piece.

Getting to that point is likely to be a bit of a delicate process.

As claimed previously here, there is evidence a whistle constituency still flourishes in this once railroad town. One example: