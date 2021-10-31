WOYM: With Roanoke's East End Shops gone silent, a movement to save the historic Old Gabriel whistle

… All I do is sit and cry
When the ev’nin’ train goes by
I heard that lonesome whistle blow …
Hank Williams and Jimmie Davis “Lonesome Whistle”
Over at the old East End Shops, the whistle has been silenced and lonesome. Old Gabriel is still in residence, though.
It was unclear a few columns ago whether the beloved Roanoke railyard memorial to max-decibel shift change toots still was in place. It is. The question remains then and now whether we will ever hear it again.
Like the brokenhearted jailbird in the song, there may be a Magic City sentimentalists or two who sit and cry on those occasions when they recall the harmony of Old Gabriel’s three trident-mounted whistles .
Perhaps something may be done.
Q: What would it cost to get Old Gabriel started up again? That was a historical sound for the city and I miss it.
David Bowers
Roanoke
A: Leave it to a former mayor to identify a cause to rally around.
Without a doubt, he isn’t the only citizen who yearns to be serenaded again in the high volume keys of D, high C sharp, low F sharp descending to an A-major chord, as Beth Macy’s research established the musical e signature of the whistle to be.
One railroad historian thinks the mayor is on to something.
Ken Miller, chief archivist for the Norfolk Southern Historical Society, is working his railroad sources to see what can be done about Old Gabriel in the name of historic preservation.
“We may have some answers on it in the next few weeks,” he said.
Miller rode by the Shops powerplant the other day to verify the whistle still stands sentinel over the complex.
“If you don’t know where to look, you’re not going to find it.”
As all this is preliminary, cost estimates and logistics of putting the whistle back on some sort of work schedule are hard to come by. Efforts to seek official NS word on the whiste’s current status and future prospects have so far been fruitless.
Hence, anonymity must cloak Miller’s sources as the preservation movement continues. What Miller is hearing sounds reasonably hopeful something may be done to return Old Gabriel to some degree of service as a museum piece.
Getting to that point is likely to be a bit of a delicate process.
Among longtime local residents, a lively discussion is sure to ensue on what are considered …
As claimed previously here, there is evidence a whistle constituency still flourishes in this once railroad town. One example:
Q: Is (or was) the whistle at Shaffers Crossing the same as the one at the East End shops? As a toddler I could get up from a nap when the Shaffers Crossing whistle blew in the afternoon. Is it still operational?
A. Vass
Roanoke
A: There was only one Old Gabriel, the one at the East End Shops. However, another whistle served Shaffers Crossing as did two more in the Roanoke Valley, one at the old Virginian Railroad facility once located off south Jefferson Street, and a fourth at a local laundry
According to a memo from the desk of the N&W general superintendent of motive power dated Feb. 23, 1943, there were 12 shop whistles “similar” to Old Gabriel in service nationwide.
In addition to the four in Roanoke, two were in Salt Lake City and one each in Crewe, Virginia, Bluefield, West Virginia, Denver, Colorado, Sacramento, California, Portsmouth, Ohio, and Canton, Ohio.
Evidently, more inquiries had come in from elsewhere. What were described as “prints” of Old Gabriel had been sent to the Roanoke office of Appalachian Power Co.; the civil defense official in Clinton, South Carolina, civil defense official in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Portland, Maine city manager; and Public Service Co. of Colorado in Boulder.
To close the N&W memo, there was this:
“Note: Some of these may be in service but we have not been so advised.”
An interesting connection between Old Gabriel and the whistles in Utah was a Bedford County native named D.G. “Big Dan” Cunningham, who worked for both the N&W and the old Rio Grande Western Railroad at its Salt Lake City shops.
More on Cunningham in a later dispatch.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.