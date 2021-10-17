WOYM: You could hear the straight-piped Pierce Four coming on the road from Rocky Mount to Bedford

Slightly plagiarizing Willie Nelson, we’re on the roads again.
Note the plural. In a previous report about the roads of old in Franklin County, it became reasonably clear that well into the 20th century, most of the thoroughfares therein were a challenge to negotiate.
Eyewitness and anecdotal accounts of said byways arrived at the newspaper shortly after the first report was published.
One came from Bob Kinsey, whose portfolio of historic photographs is long as his memory. A particularly noteworthy portrait is of his father Roy, circa 1910, posed astride a (presumably) new Pierce Four motorcycle at Taylor’s Store on the road from Rocky Mount to Bedford.
The road in the background is unpaved and deeply rutted. Virginia 122, as now the highway is known, has smoothed out some since then.
Back when the elder Kinsey was motoring his 43 cubic inch in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle on that road near the family farm, it must have been some bike ride.
Given that the elder Kinsey’s Pierce had no muffler, just straight pipe, family members would know he was on his way.
“My Uncle Hartsell said we could hear Roy coming for miles,” Bob Kinsey said. “You couldn’t travel fast on that kind of a road. If you did, you’d probably be thrown off. There’d be a lot of accelerating and slowing down because of the conditions.”
A maneuver more than likely accompanied by the occasional noisy backfire through the unencumbered exhaust pipe
Keep in mind, that was the main thoroughfare to the county on the other side of the Roanoke River from Halesford. A primary farm market for planters in that part of Franklin County in those days was Lynchburg. The rough road to Bedford joined with the present U.S. 460 there and then on to Campbell County.
As observed in the previous column about the old route from Boones Mill to Roanoke, the one that crossed Magodee Creek any number of times, there was more than one rough road in the county.
Another friend of the newspaper, Virgil Cook from Blacksburg, emailed in to relate a story told him about travel from Franklin County in bygone days.
“I can recall my mother — born in 1902 — telling about starting out from the Doe Run community in Franklin County to visit her maternal grandparents in Salem,” Cook wrote. “It was apparently an all-day drive just to reach her grandparents’ farm on the Roanoke River in the Salem area.”
For a little modern perspective, I used to drive every day from Bonsack to Rocky Mount. True, it was a non-traditional route, but I could make it in light traffic in 45 or 50 minutes.
Cook’s parents were born the same year and married 20 years later. After that happy occasion, there were frequent visits from Roanoke to Rocky Mount to visit in in-laws. The route they favored crossed Windy Gap Mountain.
“Daddy said that the mountain was a challenge, causing your engine to overheat on the climb and your brakes to overheat on the way down.”
The remedy for the post-ascent boil-over was a convenient water source.
“Apparently there was a spring near the top of the mountain where you could fill the car’s radiator.”
Just guessing, but the cure for catastrophically smoking brakes would require a mechanic. Unlike the well-placed spring on the mountain, more than serendipity was no doubt necessary to locate a qualified pro under those circumstances.
Former Roanoke mayor David Bowers called in to talk about the city’s section of the old Carolina Road of which the old route to Boones Mills south was once a part.
“The road used to go past the Methodist church and the old City Hall before crossing the river into south Roanoke and up what is now Carolina Avenue,” he said. “When I was mayor, we tried to get a historic marker telling about it placed on Second Street.”
The sign was never erected, but the general route remains the same.
As for Roy Kinsey’s bike (he was 17 or 18 when he first owned it, Bob Kinsey said), the Pierce Four was manufactured from 1909 until 1914 when the company went broke in Buffalo, New York. The business had been an offshoot of the company that manufactured the elegant Pierce Great Arrow, according to the Website of the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa.
“The Pierce Four oozes top quality,” reads the description.
Features of the motorcycle included an enclosed shaft drive to the rear wheel, integrated gas and oil tanks with two filler caps, and an unusual for the era 2-speed gearbox.
So meticulous were the Pierce Four’s manufacturers that only a few thousand made it to the sales floor in five years. Few have survived.
Originally priced at $350-400, the Pierce Four was started by pedal crank. One might say it was the moped of its day.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.