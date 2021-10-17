WOYM: You could hear the straight-piped Pierce Four coming on the road from Rocky Mount to Bedford

“Daddy said that the mountain was a challenge, causing your engine to overheat on the climb and your brakes to overheat on the way down.”

The remedy for the post-ascent boil-over was a convenient water source.

“Apparently there was a spring near the top of the mountain where you could fill the car’s radiator.”

Just guessing, but the cure for catastrophically smoking brakes would require a mechanic. Unlike the well-placed spring on the mountain, more than serendipity was no doubt necessary to locate a qualified pro under those circumstances.

Former Roanoke mayor David Bowers called in to talk about the city’s section of the old Carolina Road of which the old route to Boones Mills south was once a part.

“The road used to go past the Methodist church and the old City Hall before crossing the river into south Roanoke and up what is now Carolina Avenue,” he said. “When I was mayor, we tried to get a historic marker telling about it placed on Second Street.”

The sign was never erected, but the general route remains the same.