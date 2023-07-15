Capt. Jerry Holdaway has been appointed to serve as Radford's interim police chief.

Former Chief Jeff Dodson had earlier announced his resignation as of Friday.

“Captain Holdaway has represented and served our community well and will continue to do so as interim chief," said City Manager David Ridpath, in a news release. "He knows the community, is dedicated to the men and women of the department, and knows a life rooted in public safety. Radford appreciates his willingness to serve in this important role for our community.”

Holdaway has been serving most recently as operations captain and his 20-plus year history with the department began as a patrol officer. Throughout his career he has advanced in rank serving as a senior police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Holdaway has a criminal justice degree from Liberty University, is certified by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, and he also has FBI and VACP executive leadership training, according to the release.

Holdaway, in the release, said: “I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve Radford as the interim chief of police, I am excited to get started and look forward to continue to move our department forward.”

The Radford department has dealt with four officers being charged with crimes in the past several years.