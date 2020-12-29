Holiday coda: Trash and recycling adorns Roanoke Valley curbsides

“We’re well used to it,” Miles said. “It’s not a surprise to us.”

The post-Christmas spike in trash collections is expected through the end of December and into the first week of 2021.

“It’ll happen again next Monday,” Miles said. “Then it’ll start to taper off again.”

The transition between calendar years is definitely one of busiest times for trash pickup, said Roanoke County General Services Director Doug Blount.

“We do see a significant increase in the tonnage that we are picking up from the Christmas and New Year holidays,” Blount said. “That usually continues into the end of January.”

Roanoke County’s amplified holiday refuse is readily handled by its fleet of trash trucks, which run eight routes daily, picking up at 1,000-1,200 homes per route, Blount said.

The county’s recycling program sees a bump in usage as well, requiring employees to pick up extra recycling shifts for a weekend or two after Christmas.

“Our recycling centers see a large increase of people recycling the different paper and plastic products during the holidays,” Blount said. “That does keep us very busy this time of year.”