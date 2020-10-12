Hollins Library will reopen Oct. 19

The Hollins Library on Peters Creek Road will reopen for limited in-person services on Oct. 19.
The Roanoke County Public Library system will open the library by reservation only for Roanoke County residents, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visitors can make reservations for one-hour time slots. The library will not exceed 25% normal occupancy during in-person visits.
Library patrons can start making reservations beginning Wednesday online at roanokecountyva.gov/library or by calling 561-8024.
Masks will be required for any visitor older than 3. Hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks will be available at the library. The library will close for cleaning each day between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Visitors will be allowed to browse the the collection, check out materials, use computers, attend some on-site programs and continue to schedule curbside pick-up and drop-off of materials. Containers will be placed around the library for all items that were handled by visitors but not selected to take home. Meeting rooms will remain closed.
Library director Shari Henry said that the county will continue to evaluate its procedures and rely on guidelines from health officials to determine when it can expand services to more library patrons.
The Hollins branch will be the second Roanoke County to reopen for in-person visits. The South County Library opened last month, and the Glenvar and Vinton libraries plan to open later this fall.
