Hollins president awarded for leadership during difficult first semester

Everyone on campus signed a culture of care agreement, which covered social distancing logistics, as well as COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols, effectively creating a bubble for the university to operate within. Hinton said the document focused on togetherness, and its spirit was embraced by the Hollins community.

“This would never have worked if it were top-down,” Hinton said. “You can’t rule-make your way into success.”

With fall term exams wrapping up Dec. 10, there were 15 cases of COVID-19 at the university since classes began Aug. 31, Hinton said. Only two of the cases were among residential students.

Also this term, Hollins University held its first Leading Equity, Diversity and Justice Day on Oct. 23, when more than 550 members of the university community discussed and explored themes of race and racial justice.

“We will continue this conference annually, and in-between conferences is when the real work happens,” Hollins said. “Like every institution, we have work to do, but most of all it showed that the Hollins University community can and will come together in the most challenging of circumstances, and we will look out for and support one another.”