Hollins president awarded for leadership during difficult first semester

Following her first semester as Hollins University's president, Mary Hinton was recognized this month with an award for leadership.
Hinton received the Courageous Leadership Award from Credo, a higher education consulting firm.
“I try to get up each morning and think about how I can make the lives of the people entrusted to me a little bit better,” Hinton said. “It was just a wonderful surprise to get that recognition.”
Hinton won the eighth annual Courageous Leadership Award, given by Credo to recognize an innovative leader in independent higher education. The firm said Hinton’s leadership reflects a deep and abiding commitment to educational equity and the education of women.
“It is an honor that they put my name on it, but a leader is only as good as the people they place around themselves,” Hinton said. “If I’m a courageous leader, then I am surrounded by courageous leaders.”
Hinton said her first semester as president at Hollins University required flexibility to confront challenges presented by the coronavirus, but the transition was a success, even with some learning shifting digital as 25% of Hollins students opted for online-only courses.
“We implemented something called the culture of care, it was so important to our success this semester,” Hinton said. “The culture of care really grew out of the belief that through collective responsibility and mutual accountability, we could dwell together this first semester safely and responsibly.”
Everyone on campus signed a culture of care agreement, which covered social distancing logistics, as well as COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols, effectively creating a bubble for the university to operate within. Hinton said the document focused on togetherness, and its spirit was embraced by the Hollins community.
“This would never have worked if it were top-down,” Hinton said. “You can’t rule-make your way into success.”
With fall term exams wrapping up Dec. 10, there were 15 cases of COVID-19 at the university since classes began Aug. 31, Hinton said. Only two of the cases were among residential students.
Also this term, Hollins University held its first Leading Equity, Diversity and Justice Day on Oct. 23, when more than 550 members of the university community discussed and explored themes of race and racial justice.
“We will continue this conference annually, and in-between conferences is when the real work happens,” Hollins said. “Like every institution, we have work to do, but most of all it showed that the Hollins University community can and will come together in the most challenging of circumstances, and we will look out for and support one another.”
Moving into next semester, Hinton said she looks forward to learning more about the hopes, aspirations, concerns and fears of the Hollins community, and to building relationships that can benefit not only the college, but the entire Roanoke Valley.