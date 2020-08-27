Hollins University, Ferrum College welcome back students for in-person classes

Hollins University remains on track to begin in-person classes next week, and Ferrum College began classes this week. One Hollins student has tested positive for COVID-19 and one Ferrum employee and one student have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Roanoke College's total of positive COVID-19 cases has risen this week from 15 to 20 students plus two staff members as of Wednesday. The private college in Salem this week delayed the next phase of student move-in to Sept. 11 and extended online-only classes until Sept. 14.

Returning to campus has been optional for Hollins students and faculty, who may opt for a remote semester. New and returning students were asked to quarantine for 14 days before traveling to campus, and residential students are being tested upon their arrival.

A total of 325 tests have been administered, and one student has tested positive, according to data provided Thursday by spokesman Jeff Hodges. That's a positivity rate of 0.3%.

There will also be randomized weekly testing throughout the semester with testing platform CoVerify Health, according to a news release.