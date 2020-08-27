Hollins University, Ferrum College welcome back students for in-person classes

Hollins University remains on track to begin in-person classes next week, and Ferrum College began classes this week. One Hollins student has tested positive for COVID-19 and one Ferrum employee and one student have tested positive.
Meanwhile, Roanoke College's total of positive COVID-19 cases has risen this week from 15 to 20 students plus two staff members as of Wednesday. The private college in Salem this week delayed the next phase of student move-in to Sept. 11 and extended online-only classes until Sept. 14.
Returning to campus has been optional for Hollins students and faculty, who may opt for a remote semester. New and returning students were asked to quarantine for 14 days before traveling to campus, and residential students are being tested upon their arrival.
A total of 325 tests have been administered, and one student has tested positive, according to data provided Thursday by spokesman Jeff Hodges. That's a positivity rate of 0.3%.
There will also be randomized weekly testing throughout the semester with testing platform CoVerify Health, according to a news release.
"Providing this added measure will enable us to continue to be proactive in our efforts to support the health and well-being of the community and provide greater peace of mind to many of our students and their parents as well as faculty and staff," said President Mary Dana Hinton.
Students, faculty and staff have also taken a "culture of care" pledge to take collective responsibility for following new protocols. Masks are required when indoors and when in the presence of others. Students, faculty and staff must maintain 6 feet of physical distance and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
The private school of nearly 800 students also implemented a phased move-in schedule in addition to other calendar changes.
Fall break has been canceled and in-person classes will end before Thanksgiving break, according to Hollins' reopening plan. A week of online classes will precede a reading day and week of exams before students return to campus again in January.
Ferrum College began allowing students back to campus Aug. 21, and classes for the 1,315 students began Tuesday. The school has adopted a hybrid model for class attendance. For any given class that meets two days a week, on the first day half the class will attend in person while half will attend online, and on the second day the two halves will switch, said Wilson Paine, Ferrum's vice president for institutional advancement.
Students are required to post daily health updates to an app called LiveSafe. Without a green check from LiveSafe, students cannot enter buildings on campus, Paine said. Facemasks are required in classrooms.
The college has experienced two COVID-19 cases to date. The first, reported Aug. 12, involved a staff member who was exposed off-campus and immediately went into self-isolation. The second, reported Thursday, involved a student who arrived Saturday, began to feel sick Sunday, returned home immediately and tested positive. The student's roommates have been asked to self-isolate, Paine said.
“We're going to work closely with Virginia Department of Health and others to conduct any sort of necessary contact tracing,” Paine said. “This wasn't a situation where a bunch of students were behaving irresponsibly. It's been very gratifying to see the way in which our students are wearing their masks and really taking this seriously. We've got a number of students who have said, 'How cool would it be if we can make it the whole semester staying on campus?'"
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.