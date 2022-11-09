Hollins volunteer station dissolved after embezzlement probe, 'inadequate' membership

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department dissolved its volunteer fire and rescue squad in Hollins on Tuesday.

The decision follows an audit of the Hollins squad that was conducted by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads (VAVRS) in August.

Volunteers at the squad were suspended that month as police investigated possible embezzlement of agency funds by one Hollins volunteer, Rescue Chief Jeff Edwards.

Search warrants certified in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem circuit courts in July indicated Edwards had been making unapproved purchases and driving a squad-registered vehicle.

But the audit found the volunteer agency had other issues, according to a letter dated Aug. 8 from VAVRS President Wesley Melson to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department leaders.

The letter indicates that Edwards had reached out to VAVRS “several months” prior and “identified several issues that were currently troubling.”

Among the issues Edwards identified were “bylaw updates, corporate structure, grants, and technical assistance on some IT security-related concerns,” Melson’s letter said.

Melson tasked a “workgroup” of four experienced EMS leaders with investigating the complaint. Two of those leaders met with Edwards, former Hollins squad president Kathleen Northern and other local officials.

The VAVRS workgroup found that the squad’s volunteer membership was “likely inadequate to sustain the duties of an active EMS agency,” Melson’s letter said.

It also observed “infighting” within the volunteer squad and its leadership that was “not conducive” to fulfilling its role as an EMS agency.

The workgroup also found that the squad’s bylaws were “inadequate and in need of a full re-write,” Melson’s letter said. “We do not feel that any attempt to amend would be sufficient.”

The squad’s bylaws called for a combined fire and EMS department, which Melson said did “not allow for sustainable organization.”

Melson said the VAVRS workgroup did not review the sustainability of the “fire side” of the volunteer agency, but it “did get reports of frequent disagreements and infighting between the divisions.”

Melson recommended that the volunteer agency dissolve and encouraged its members to contact other EMS agencies to see about continuing their service as first responders.

At the end of his letter, Melson said he agreed with an observation made by Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Griffith that the Hollins area is served by career staff, so the dissolution “would not result in disruption of service.”

Amy Whittaker, Roanoke County's public information officer, said the Hollins volunteers responded to a low volume of calls for service before they were suspended in August.

The rescue squad transported one patient about every six-and-a-half days in 2021, Whittaker said. In 2022, it transported one patient every 14 days.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department terminated the Hollins squad’s operating permit on Tuesday.

Griffith sent a letter to members of the Hollins volunteer agency on Nov. 8 with directions to return county-owned property, including “keys, radios, pagers, and turn-out gear.”

Volunteers were also told to remove their personal belongings from Roanoke County property by Jan. 1. Anything still on the property on that day “will be considered forfeited” and “will be disposed of or surplused by the County of Roanoke,” Griffith’s letter said.

“The return and/or removal of property will be coordinated and overseen by the Fire Marshal’s Office,” Griffith’s letter continued. “The fire marshals will be on site to inventory items returned and/or removed from 7401 Barrens Rd. Roanoke, VA 24019.”

County items that aren’t returned “can be considered theft and prosecuted by law,” Griffith’s letter concluded.

Griffith closed the letter with “sincerely,” which left one longtime Hollins volunteer with a bad taste in his mouth.

“Honestly, what a cold fish parting shot,” Peter Hannon wrote in an “open letter” to Griffith on Facebook. “I mean we have been together since we incorporated in 1950. A little more than ‘come drop off the key and get your stuff before the end of the year or it all belongs to me’ would have been appreciated.”

Hannon wrote that he worked as a volunteer at the Hollins station from August 2001 to June 2009 and from September 2019 to Tuesday. He said he’s “exasperated that it didn’t work out.”

Shaun Hall, who served spent 16 years with the Hollins volunteer department, most recently as fire chief, said he's also "upset" about the dissolution.

"It's hard to describe that it's coming down to this," he said Wednesday, adding that he didn't see the dissolution coming. "Not to this extent."

Hall said that while he's not sure that he'll transfer to another agency, he knows some members of the volunteer fire department are looking to make the shift.