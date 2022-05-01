 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home invasion in Roanoke County leaves two people injured by gunfire

Two people were shot early Sunday in what Roanoke County police are calling a home invasion and robbery.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Daugherty Road, in the Glenvar community, at about 7 a.m., according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"The suspects are unknown at this time," a police news release stated. "Police do not believe there is any danger to the community and that this was a targeted incident."

No additional details were expected Sunday, according to the release.

Laurence Hammack

