Home invasion in Roanoke County leaves two people injured by gunfire

Two people were shot early Sunday in what Roanoke County police are calling a home invasion and robbery.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Daugherty Road, in the Glenvar community, at about 7 a.m., according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"The suspects are unknown at this time," a police news release stated. "Police do not believe there is any danger to the community and that this was a targeted incident."

No additional details were expected Sunday, according to the release.

