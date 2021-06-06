Home repair initiative keeps Floyd County veteran family safe, warm and dry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FISH and its parent organization, Habitat, identified Cooter’s family for the project. He served as a Marine tank mechanic from about 1998-2002, Woodward said. He drives for a flatbed trucking service could not be reached for comment.

“We support veterans during and long after their transition from military service,” BAE spokeswoman Claire Powell said. “Home is a cornerstone of a family’s life. … and we can think of no bigger honor than that – as much as they’ve given our country and our community to just to help them in a small way.”

Marine Corps League Dan Maderic and Jeff Doran also volunteered to work on the project to help a fellow veteran.

Doran, who served 20 years in the Marines said he heard about the project through the veteran grapevine and volunteered his carpentry skills to help remedy some water damage from Woodward and Cooter’s old HVAC system.

“I was available, so certainly I could spend a couple of hours helping a vet,” Doran said. “I mean, what better way to spend the day?”

In all, the Habitat construction team and volunteers repaired the water damage and the roof, construction Manager Dan Crowder said. And with help from Floyd-based Pearce Heating and Cooling, the family also got a new HVAC system.