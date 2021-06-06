Home repair initiative keeps Floyd County veteran family safe, warm and dry

It started with the HVAC system that went out last winter.
Then the family’s well troubles and the 500 feet of underground electrical service that had to be replaced.
Car trouble was next, including an expensive transmission replacement.
Add in roof problems from a bad installation and even two-income families like that of Joanne Woodward and her fiancé, David Cooter can be swamped by waves of critical home repairs.
Facing a list of high-cost fixes, Woodward said the Floyd County couple found themselves falling behind.
“There’s so little breathing space for a lot of families, and anything that you put away isn’t going to be put away for a future emergency, it’s already for a pending emergency,” Woodward said. “So, it starts to feel a little helpless … no matter how hard we both work.”
But through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing (FISH), BAE Systems, Marine Corps League of the NRV and Pearce Heating and Air, last month Woodward and Cooter received much-needed home repairs.
BAE Systems, the company that operates the federally-owned Radford Army Ammunition Plant, made a $10,000 donation to Habitat to be used for home repairs to benefit a veteran family in May, National Military Appreciation Month.
FISH and its parent organization, Habitat, identified Cooter’s family for the project. He served as a Marine tank mechanic from about 1998-2002, Woodward said. He drives for a flatbed trucking service could not be reached for comment.
“We support veterans during and long after their transition from military service,” BAE spokeswoman Claire Powell said. “Home is a cornerstone of a family’s life. … and we can think of no bigger honor than that – as much as they’ve given our country and our community to just to help them in a small way.”
Marine Corps League Dan Maderic and Jeff Doran also volunteered to work on the project to help a fellow veteran.
Doran, who served 20 years in the Marines said he heard about the project through the veteran grapevine and volunteered his carpentry skills to help remedy some water damage from Woodward and Cooter’s old HVAC system.
“I was available, so certainly I could spend a couple of hours helping a vet,” Doran said. “I mean, what better way to spend the day?”
In all, the Habitat construction team and volunteers repaired the water damage and the roof, construction Manager Dan Crowder said. And with help from Floyd-based Pearce Heating and Cooling, the family also got a new HVAC system.
“It’s absolutely amazing what they’re able to do with this program,” Woodward said. “It gives you an opportunity to catch your breath, and to keep moving forward. It’s a reprieve for a minute.”
Repairing houses before issues become critical keeps people living safely and comfortably in their homes, which boosts their long-term financial security, Crowder said. And it helps reduce the burden on the housing economy overall.
“The need for critical home repairs in our community is staggering,” Kim Snider, Habitat’s resource development director, wrote in an email. “We try to address this need through programs like FISH, so that families who do not have the means, or who are experiencing a temporary financial hardship, can still maintain a safe home environment.”