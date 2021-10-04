Home tour celebrates 30th year this weekend

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is gearing up for its 30th year of showcasing some of the most unique and interesting homes around the lake. Final preparations are currently underway at each of the eight homes for this weekend’s tour set for Oct. 8, 9 and 10.

This year’s 30th anniversary is a long time coming for the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour. The tour was supposed to celebrate the anniversary last year until the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the event for a year.

It its 30 years, the SML Charity Home Tour has raised and distributed nearly $4 million to regional charities. Sandra Morse, executive director for the tour, said those funds are almost completely due to the generous sponsors that participate in the tour each year.

Another major aspect of the tour is the homes that are showcased each year. Morse said the tour’s home selection committee works closely with area realtors, designers and builders to find the most interesting homes. She said some members of the committee have even asked homeowners to be on the tour after seeing their home from the water.

In her time at part of the tour, Morse said more than 80% of the homeowners who are asked to be a part of the tour end up accepting. She said some even stay on as volunteers or board members.