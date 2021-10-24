Homeless camps crop up in downtown Roanoke

According to the latest statistics, homelessness in the Roanoke region occurs at about one-tenth of the rate seen in major cities of California, Massachusetts and New York where homeless populations have increased. California, which has four times the population of Virginia, has nearly 162,000 homeless people compared to about 6,000 in this state, according to data released by the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

The annual homeless head count for the Roanoke area has posted lower numbers for years — including a 9.4% drop between the January 2020 count and the January 2021 count. Homelessness means a person lacks a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. The count estimates the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke and the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem.

Between 2012 and 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region fell by 55.4% from 561 to 250, according to the Point-In-Time report by the Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness.

This year’s count, which took place in January, found 238 people in shelters and a dozen outdoors. That could point to the possibility that some of those not yet sheltered will move indoors as temperatures decrease and this balmy fall ends.