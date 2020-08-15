Hope to Walk fundraiser eclipses goal

Hope to Walk’s virtual 5K for needy amputees sprinted right past its $50,000 goal this month.

The 6-year-old Blacksburg nonprofit dedicated to building low-tech, low-cost prosthetic legs for the world’s poorest amputees held the worldwide event Aug. 8-9.

More than 360 individuals and 32 teams participated, spokeswoman Kristen Staples said. And donors from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Ecuador, Spain, Great Britain, Hungary, Mexico and Argentina raised more than $59,000.

Ken Jones, a longtime supporter and a retired Christiansburg physician, won the event’s “golden leg” award for his participation, Staples said.

More than 30 million amputees worldwide lack access to prosthetics, according World Health Organization estimates.

Six years ago, Blacksburg prosthetist Phil Johnson co-founded Hope to Walk and developed a $100 below-the-knee prosthetic device that has allowed the group to put more than 600 adults and children back on their feet in Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, Vietnam and the Bahamas.

He’s also working on an above-the-knee prosthetic leg and a prosthetic arm with a simple grasping mechanism.