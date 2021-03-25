 Skip to main content
Hospital association creates videos to answer vaccine questions
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health teamed up to create four videos in which health care providers answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Each of the videos is about a minute long and has health care providers from around the state, including Carilion Clinic's medical director for infection ad prevention Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie and senior director of retail pharmacy Chad Alvarez.

The videos are aimed at answering questions that people might want answered before taking the vaccine:

 

