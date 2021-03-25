Hospital association creates videos to answer vaccine questions

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health teamed up to create four videos in which health care providers answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Each of the videos is about a minute long and has health care providers from around the state, including Carilion Clinic's medical director for infection ad prevention Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie and senior director of retail pharmacy Chad Alvarez.
The videos are aimed at answering questions that people might want answered before taking the vaccine:
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Luanne Rife
Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.