Hospitals admit more, and younger, COVID-19 patients in Southwest Virginia

Deaton shared projections that show if admissions continue at the same pace, within weeks there will be more sick people than the ability to care for them.

He said they are hoping to avoid that by calling on all to wear face coverings, keep their distance and wash their hands.

Deaton said Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring people to wear masks in public spaces is helping in Virginia. Tennessee is not under a similar order. Ballad on Monday wrote to all the mayors in its service area asking them to enact local mandates. Deaton thanked those who had.

To the others, he asked them to please do so and help protect their residents, and he said the health system will be overwhelmed once flu season arrives.

Locally, Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center are also seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions. And the patients are younger than when the pandemic first arrived in the Roanoke Valley.

LewisGale spokeswoman Nancy May said the hospital has cared for 12 to 14 COVID-19 inpatients each day since early July in Salem, with one to three new ones coming in every day. About half of the inpatients are in their 40s and 50s, a downward departure from spring, when nearly all inpatients were older than 60.