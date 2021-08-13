Hot and sticky turns cooler and showery -- but how much rain?

Roanoke's high temperature hit 96 for the second time this summer on Thursday -- tying a record high for Aug. 12, a bit of a statistical fluke since it is one of only two August dates with a record high below 97 -- and Blacksburg hit 90 after making 91 on Wednesday. The afternoons have been pocked by scattered storms, that rumble and blow and pour on some and sprinkle on or miss others. These rains have been mostly welcome for those who've gotten them, but really not a solution to widespread dryness teetering on the brink of outright drought across the region as a whole.
Today (Friday) will be similar to the last two days, but a cold front approaches from the northwest on Saturday, and moisture bumping against that front plus the daytime heating will likely lead to a greater coverage of showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms could have locally damaging winds, small hail, and downpours that cause localized flash flooding, but most places will not see anything like that.
This will lead to the Sunday to Wednesday period, in which the general theme will be cooler temperatures -- highs may not make 80 on more than one day in that stretch with more cloud cover -- and periods of showers and storms as a front stalls south of us, dense moisture circulating around high pressure offshore overruns the front and our higher terrain, and, likely, Tropical Depression/Storm Fred approaches from the south after a Monday landfall probably in the Florida panhandle.
There is a lot of conjecture on just how organized Fred, a depression near Cuba on this Friday morning but expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm over hot eastern Gulf of Mexico waters, will be and exactly what track it will take. So it's very much uncertain at this point if we will have a period of heavy rainfall next week capable of some flooding even running off dry ground, or if we will have periods of mostly light showers that could be a bit sparser than desired to fully break a drought which has reached moderate stage in the counties along the West Virginia border. Or something in between that would be ideal.
(NOTE: Don't be looking at the central dot of Fred's position to determine where heaviest rain is likely to be -- the heaviest rain will be mostly EAST of its center.)
At this stage, it appears likely that most areas in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys will see at least an inch of rain total by Wednesday evening, and some could get 3+ inches where heavier downpours occur. It is not hard to see a scenario where 2-4 inches total are common and some get over 6. It will just be something to monitor over the next few days.
This weekend's showers, far ahead of any direct influence of Fred, could be welcome enough for those wanting to see dusty ground and dried plants get some water.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.