Hot and sticky turns cooler and showery -- but how much rain?

There is a lot of conjecture on just how organized Fred, a depression near Cuba on this Friday morning but expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm over hot eastern Gulf of Mexico waters, will be and exactly what track it will take. So it's very much uncertain at this point if we will have a period of heavy rainfall next week capable of some flooding even running off dry ground, or if we will have periods of mostly light showers that could be a bit sparser than desired to fully break a drought which has reached moderate stage in the counties along the West Virginia border. Or something in between that would be ideal.

(NOTE: Don't be looking at the central dot of Fred's position to determine where heaviest rain is likely to be -- the heaviest rain will be mostly EAST of its center.)

At this stage, it appears likely that most areas in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys will see at least an inch of rain total by Wednesday evening, and some could get 3+ inches where heavier downpours occur. It is not hard to see a scenario where 2-4 inches total are common and some get over 6. It will just be something to monitor over the next few days.

This weekend's showers, far ahead of any direct influence of Fred, could be welcome enough for those wanting to see dusty ground and dried plants get some water.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

