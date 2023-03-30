There are a million thigh-slappers in the frankfurter trade. Here’s one: What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor? “Make me one with everything.”

Ho, ho, ho. Shawn White has heard most of the one- and two-liners. He hears “one with everything” a lot. That’s more or less the description for a “My Way” dog, a signature offering at his hot dog cart, Dog’On Time.

For the past two years, he’s been setting up outside Northwest Hardware in Glenvar, after trying other locations in the Roanoke Valley. Some of those were productive, but some others, he ended the day with $12 in his till. (When business is real slow, he reads pulp-fiction novels.)

His five-day work week begins early each Friday, weather permitting.

In the morning, he hitches a customized hot dog cart to his pickup truck outside his home in Ferrum. Then he tows it 47 miles to Glenvar. Along the way, White picks up necessary daily items such as wieners and ice.

It takes the Coast Guard veteran roughly 45 minutes to set up the cart, its umbrella and associated coolers in a corner of Northwest Hardware’s parking lot on West Main Street. By 11 a.m. steam’s rising off the cart’s propane-fired holding vats. And hungry customers start dropping by.

For almost five years, the frankfurter entrepreneur has combed the Roanoke Valley for hot dog hot spots, dispensing beef sausages, Polish sausages and Nathan’s Famous franks — along with chips, soft drinks and occasional wisecracks.

“I’ve been around to watch you get whittled on,” he quipped Tuesday to longtime customer Bruce Bishop, a U.S. Army vet with a fairly recent prosthetic right leg.

Their relationship dates back when White formerly set up Dog’On Time outside the Veterans Affairs Medical Center off Roanoke Boulevard in Salem. (He thrived there until the COVID pandemic pretty much killed business at that location.)

At the VA, “You’d see me set up my wheelchair by his table for 40 or 45 minutes, where he would argue with ‘entitled’ veterans,” Bishop said. By those, Bishop meant “retired officers who forget they’re retired” and are still barking orders.

Occasionally, Bishop donates a bottle of two of unusual condiments — such as curried ketchup — to White’s growing array of exotic toppings. So do some other regulars. That’s how White learned about Tiger Sauce, another spicy-sweet concoction he still offers.

He likes that so much, “I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy,” White cracked.

June will mark his fifth anniversary in the street vending game. That followed more than 30 other occupational gigs ranging from salesman to railroad machinist to cabinetmaker and phlebotomist.

Now White’s his own boss. And no longer does he have to put up with bosses who urge him to cut corners or compromise in one way or another. Hot dogs helped rid him of those headaches, he said.

“I don’t get along well with people. I can do five to 10 minutes with them,” White told me Tuesday. “After then it gets weird.” On a previous visit I made to the stand, White said he assumes “I have a higher degree than normal of Asperger’s.”

The rent is right – $0

White’s 60 years old, but hardly looks a day past 45. He grew up as the middle of three children and says he’s “from everywhere.” His dad made a career in the Air Force, and that kept the family moving, to places such as North Pole, Alaska and Germany, where White graduated high school.

He’s divorced, with two offspring in their 30s who between them have produced seven grandchildren. White’s current place in Ferrum — a house he built and where he’s lived for 25 years — represents the 58th mailing address of his lifetime.

One reason White likes Northwest Hardware on West Main is the clientele. Overall, they’re a friendlier lot than at the VA, he said.

Previously, aside from the VA, White worked his trade outside Gander Mountain, a big-box outdoor store in Hollins. Business was good there but the corporate owners eventually asked him to move on. He’s also set up at the Department of Motor Vehicles off Peters Creek Road and at Richfield Living, a retirement community in Salem.

For a while White served his fare from a parking in downtown Roanoke, across Jefferson Street from the Roanoke Public Library. At that location, he had to rent two parking spaces daily — one for the cart and the other for his truck.

Another reason he likes Northwest Hardware is the rent it charges — $0. How did that come to pass?

“I don’t know,” said Charlie Overstreet, owner of the expanding regional chain. “Sometimes, things just happen. We like [White] and he likes us. It’s just no problems, and it seems to brighten up that corner.”

Overstreet added: “How can you get in the way of someone doing something productive? I think everybody feels good, seeing him make a little money.”

White earns that a few bucks at a time. He charges $4 for a basic, a la carte dog, which he reckons cost him a buck; $5 if it’s a quarter pounder and $6 for beef or Polish sausages. A two-dog combo with chips and a drink costs $9.50, tax included.

The wieners stay warm in a secret stew of juices White calls “dirty water.” For anyone who asks, he can regale customers with a century’s worth of hot dog-cart history. (These days, vendors change their water daily, he said, but at one time they reused it day after day.)

“Some people add beer, some people add this, some people add Cajun seasoning, whatever it is. I’ve got my own five things I put in my water,” White said. And he’s not telling.

The more the merrier

I spent an hour or so there Tuesday, as a steady stream of regulars and newbies ambled up to Dog’On Time. One of the latter was Beth Gray of Glenvar. For her first visit, she showed up with her 8-year-old son, Tyler, and purchased four dogs.

“We’re on spring break and daddy is hungry,” Gray explained.

White estimated he sold 100 dogs Tuesday He called it a “decent” day’s business. On a really good day, he’ll serve 150.

Tuesday also saw something new in the hardware store parking lot — another street vendor.

It was The Coffee Bus, a mobile stand owned and operated by Hannah Dyer, 25, of Salem. The former Mill Mountain Coffee barista and Corned Beef & Co bartender is striking out on her own. She recently purchased The Coffee Bus, and Tuesday was her first day in business on her own. White welcomed her to the corner.

“Someone had actually told me about ‘the Hot Dog Man,’ as she called him,” Dyer told me. “I went and asked [Northwest] Hardware if I could come here, too. They said ‘yes.’ Shawn ended up inviting me to park beside him,” Dyer added.

“The more the merrier,” said Overstreet, the hardware tycoon.

White is not outside Northwest Hardware every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Any day when the forecast calls for 25 mph (or higher) wind he takes off. He’s already lost a $200 canopy to a single gust one afternoon. Snow, ice and heavy rain will also keep him home.

This past winter hasn’t been kind to street vendors. Unfavorable weather prevented White from setting up more than half the days he’d otherwise be at the hardware store. (He keeps his regular notified via his Dog’On Time Facebook page.) But he’s hatching some plans to defeat Mother Nature.

Right now in his spare time he’s building an enclosed-trailer hot dog cart from scratch, starting from a bare, 8-foot-long trailer.

His current 4-year-old cart wasn’t built to take 100-mile daily journeys, he said. Some of its rivets have popped and part of the cart’s held together with duct tape, which lasts longer than replacement rivets, White said.

An enclosed stand will allow him to trade more days, and also hit weekend festivals that charge advance vendor fees. Currently, White avoids those because if weather shuts him out he doesn’t get the fees back.

He figures it’ll be months before his new trailer’s ready for the road, and he can hit some festivals.

In the meantime, you’ll be able to find him outside Northwest Hardware, on non-windy Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

As he chases the American Dream, one frankfurter at a time.