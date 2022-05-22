Hot spell quelled; rainy cool is the rule for Roanoke area through Wednesday

An early dose of summerlike heat has abated in the Roanoke and New River valleys and cool dampness is setting in to take its place

Daily temperatures will go from topping 90 at times over the weekend to struggling to make 70 over the next three days. (Today, Monday, may squeak out 70 in Roanoke before the bulk of rain moves in by afternoon and evening.)

A cold front moving through on this Sunday evening is breaking the hot spell. This was the same cold front that brought an unusually late heavy snowfall to Colorado on Friday and Saturday, though the air behind it has modified since.

The cold front kicked up some thunderstorms in the region on Sunday with a few scattered wind damage reports.

High pressure to the north will push much cooler air southward, banked against the Appalachians, overtaking our region for the first three days of the coming week.

Moisture from the southwest overriding this cooler air will lead to periods of showers during this period, though most rainfall amounts are expected to remain under 1 inch across the region. Many locations in our region are an inch or two below normal in precipitation for the year and a half-inch to 1 inch below normal for the month of May. Weekend showers and storms provided spotty coverage, with a few spots getting downpours while others got little. (UPDATE 9AM, 5/23/22: More recent forecast data suggests some areas in our region could get 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, especially west and south of Roanoke.)

With abundant cloudiness and showers, temperatures will likely get stuck in the 60s much of the Monday to Wednesday period. This will be several degrees below normal high temperatures in the 70s for mid to late May.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 80s for afternoon highs by next weekend.

Roanoke’s high temperature of 96 degrees on Friday was only the second time in 60 years the mercury climbed above 95 during May in the Star City. May 31, 2011, also a 96-degree day, was the only other time that happened since 1962. Friday’s high fell short of the May 20 record of 98 from 1934, however.

