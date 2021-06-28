House fire displaces 2 in Franklin County

Two people were displaced Monday morning when a fire engulfed their home in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 10 a.m. in the 90 block of Damshore Drive, officials said.

The residents were able to escape, said Assistant Chief William Hoyt. One resident was taken to a hospital to be checked out, he said, and a firefighter was taken in to be seen for a minor injury. No serious injuries were reported.

Crews responding to the fire arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the house. Hoyt estimated it took about two hours to get the fire under control, and units remained on scene until about 3 p.m. monitoring hot spots and cleaning up.

In total, 11 departments assisted in the response.

The fire marshal’s office will determine the cause of the blaze.

