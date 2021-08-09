House fire displaces Botetourt County family

A family of four was displaced when a weekend fire ravaged their Glen Wilton home, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.
The blaze was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in the Glen Wilton area. No one was home at the time, officials said, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the flames remains under investigation but foul play isn't suspected.
Multiple units assisted in extinguishing the fire including departments from Glen Wilton, Eagle Rock, Iron Gate, Clifton Forge, Sharon, Fincastle and Troutville.