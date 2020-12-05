 Skip to main content
House fire in Southeast Roanoke displaces 3
Three residents of a Southeast Roanoke home were displaced after a fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Garden City Boulevard Southeast about 7:48 a.m. to find a home with smoke and flames showing, according to a Roanoke Fire-EMS post on Facebook.

The firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, the post read.

No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters. One dog was rescued by the owners, but two other dogs were found deceased as a result of the fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

