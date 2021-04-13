House fire leaves 1 injured in Roanoke

A house fire left one person grievously injured Tuesday evening in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported just before 6:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from a home.

One resident with injuries described as life-threatening was found outside the house, officials said. They were rushed to a hospital for care.

Crews continued to battle the fire as flames extended along the house's roofline beyond the point that was accessible from the attic, officials said.

A hole had to be carved out of the roof to help extinguish the fire. The scene was marked as under control at 6:55 p.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Tuesday.

