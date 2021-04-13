House fire leaves 1 seriously injured in Roanoke

A person who tried to extinguish a growing house fire Tuesday in northwest Roanoke suffered life-threatening burns, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze, kindled by improperly discarded smoking material, was reported just before 6:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from a home.

One resident with grievous injuries was found outside the house and rushed to a hospital for care, authorities said.

The person hurt had been trying to quell the fire, officials said Wednesday. The fire department urged community members to remember the mantra "Get out and stay out" whenever faced with flames.

"It's always best to get out and stay out, and call 911 immediately so we can jump on it quickly to mitigate any damage or injury," said spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.

The Harrison Avenue fire had been difficult to fight, officials said, as flames started spreading along the house's roofline beyond a point that could be reached from the attic.

A hole had to be carved out of the roof to help extinguish the fire. The scene was marked under control at 6:55 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $42,000 in property damage.