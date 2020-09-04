House of Delegates passes police reform bills banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants and more

RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a batch of reform bills Friday that would ban police from using chokeholds or serving search warrants without police announcing their presence, as well as strengthen the process of decertifying an officer’s license to prevent a bad one from working again in law enforcement.
The General Assembly convened Aug. 18 for a special session primarily to make changes to the biennium budget but also to take up police and criminal justice reform measures. Many of the bills introduced by Democrats have advanced largely on party-line votes, with Republicans expressing concern about how the bills will crush police morale and take tools away from them.
“What I see is a lot of legislation putting groups of people against one another, not 400 years ago, not 200 years ago, but right now,” Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington, said during the session. “They’re putting Virginians and society against the same people that go to work each day to look out for us in our communities, the same police that protect communities while you’re asleep, protect you while you’re home, protect you while you’re away from your home.”
Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, responded that law enforcement does support some of the proposals.
“There is too much rhetoric on the other side of the aisle that we are somehow anti-police,” she said. “That could not be further from the truth.”
The Democratic-controlled House failed to pass a proposal to peel away qualified immunity, the legal doctrine often used to shield police officers from lawsuits. The bill would have created an alternative option for people to sue police officers for damage in state court, essentially bypassing the doctrine in federal court.
“Are we going to afford Virginians who find themselves on the business end of excessive force that ability to better and more fairly fight for some redress?” said Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who sponsored the bill.
Republicans raised concerns about frivolous lawsuits and making it harder to retain and hire officers. Five Democrats voted with Republicans to defeat the bill, and three more Democrats abstained.
While the House Democrats and Virginia Legislative Black Caucus listed the measure as a priority, it had a low chance of passing in the Senate, where Democrats said the issue was too complicated to handle during a special session.
The House also passed bills requiring police to report wrongdoing by other officers and creating criminal charges that could be filed against officers who don’t intervene if they see a fellow officer using force unlawfully. It also passed legislation prohibiting officers from having sex with people in their custody and creating minimum standards for all law enforcement officers in the state.
Other criminal justice reform bills that passed in the House include banning officers from justifying searches based on the smell of marijuana and making some minor traffic violations, like a recently expired inspection sticker, secondary offenses, meaning police can't initiate a stop on that violation alone.
The House bills head to the Senate, which already has sent its police reform proposals to the House for consideration. The Democrats in the two chambers are not entirely in unison, so they’ll need to work out their differences.
For example, the House bill banning chokeholds does not include language that the Senate version has stating that officers may use the tactic to protect themselves or others.
The House wants to ban police from serving search warrants without announcing their presence and purpose. The Senate proposes that police only serve search warrants during the day and notify the subject of the warrant of their presence unless a judge or magistrate signs off on police serving a warrant at night or without notice.
Democrats introduced the bills in response to the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March. Louisville police executing a search warrant used a battering ram to enter her apartment shortly after midnight. She and her boyfriend got out of bed, and her boyfriend fired his gun, striking an officer. Police fired multiple rounds, killing Taylor.
“Policing is one of the most dangerous jobs a public servant can have, and I want to keep them and our community safe at all costs by banning no-knock warrants,” said Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, the patron of the House bill. “I don’t expect those who have never experienced racial injustices to understand what eradicating it looks like. But as we continue to strive to achieve racial justice and equity by right-sizing our practices and processes in policing, contrary to the belief of some, I implore you that passing this bill will add to accomplishing that.”
