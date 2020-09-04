House of Delegates passes police reform bills banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants and more

RICHMOND — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a batch of reform bills Friday that would ban police from using chokeholds or serving search warrants without police announcing their presence, as well as strengthen the process of decertifying an officer’s license to prevent a bad one from working again in law enforcement.

The General Assembly convened Aug. 18 for a special session primarily to make changes to the biennium budget but also to take up police and criminal justice reform measures. Many of the bills introduced by Democrats have advanced largely on party-line votes, with Republicans expressing concern about how the bills will crush police morale and take tools away from them.

“What I see is a lot of legislation putting groups of people against one another, not 400 years ago, not 200 years ago, but right now,” Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington, said during the session. “They’re putting Virginians and society against the same people that go to work each day to look out for us in our communities, the same police that protect communities while you’re asleep, protect you while you’re home, protect you while you’re away from your home.”

Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, responded that law enforcement does support some of the proposals.