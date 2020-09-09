House passes bill automatically sealing many criminal records 8 years after sentence completed

Herring has made this proposal a top priority this special session, which has a heavy focus on criminal justice reform following some high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.

During the regular legislative session in the spring, Herring, as chairwoman of the Courts of Justice Committee, sent all of the expungement bills to the Virginia State Crime Commission to be studied. Herring said she faced a lot of criticism for the move, because criminal justice reform advocates expected the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate to pass those bills easily. Herring said she didn’t want the legislators picking and choosing a few offenses like marijuana or underage alcohol possession that are eligible for expungements. She said that would bake more inequities into the criminal justice system.

“This is an opportunity for us to look at expungement in holistic manner in a way that protects both public safety but is true to the idea of rehabilitation and second chances,” Herring said.

The crime commission, a bipartisan advisory body that studies criminal justice issues and makes recommendations to the General Assembly, looked at various states that have record sealing systems in place. The crime commission is also studying the petition-based expungement system and whether that can be expanded.