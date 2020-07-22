House passes sweeping conservation legislation pushed by Sen. Mark Warner

Congress created the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964 to safeguard the country’s national resources and provide recreational opportunities. However, lawmakers haven’t provided the full required $900 million annually for land acquisition and other spending. In the past decade, Congress has approved less than half of the amount. The fund is designed to receive the full amount from offshore oil and gas revenues.

The other piece of the Great American Outdoors Act is to provide $9.5 billion over five years for maintenance on federal lands. The money comes not from taxpayers, but from royalties on oil, gas and other energy projects.

The majority of the money will go to the National Park Park Service, which has an estimated $12 billion maintenance backlog at its sites across the country, and Virginia stands to benefit from the windfall. Needed repairs include $213 million for the Blue Ridge Parkway, $89 million for the Shenandoah National Park and $1.4 million for the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County.

The rest of the money would go to the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education to address the maintenance backlog at those agencies.

The National Park Service estimates that 40,300 direct jobs and 100,100 direct and indirect jobs would be created across the country by the Great American Outdoors Act. The maintenance work in Virginia’s sites would create more than 10,000 jobs in Virginia, Warner estimates.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.