House passes sweeping conservation legislation pushed by Sen. Mark Warner

The U.S. House of Representatives passed sweeping conservation legislation on Wednesday, sending to President Donald Trump's desk a plan to provide $9.5 billion to repair national parks and permanently direct $900 million a year for outdoor recreation on public lands.
The House passed the Great American Outdoors Act by a 310-107 vote, and it sailed through the Senate last month. Trump has signaled support for the legislation, which promises new parks and upgraded recreational facilities across the country.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has been leading the effort for years to provide financial relief to national parks. He first introduced legislation three years ago to deal with the backlog of maintenance projects in national parks. His original bill to fix crumbling recreational infrastructure is incorporated into the Great American Outdoors Act.
“With the passage today of the Great American Outdoors Act in the House marks a once in a generation step by this Congress to restore and conserve our National Parks as well as our country’s national heritage,” Warner said in a statement. “It builds on the American tradition of conserving our national wonders and shared public spaces.”
The first initiative is fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would mark a major advancement after years of quarreling in Congress to prioritize outdoor recreation on public land.
Congress created the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964 to safeguard the country’s national resources and provide recreational opportunities. However, lawmakers haven’t provided the full required $900 million annually for land acquisition and other spending. In the past decade, Congress has approved less than half of the amount. The fund is designed to receive the full amount from offshore oil and gas revenues.
The other piece of the Great American Outdoors Act is to provide $9.5 billion over five years for maintenance on federal lands. The money comes not from taxpayers, but from royalties on oil, gas and other energy projects.
The majority of the money will go to the National Park Park Service, which has an estimated $12 billion maintenance backlog at its sites across the country, and Virginia stands to benefit from the windfall. Needed repairs include $213 million for the Blue Ridge Parkway, $89 million for the Shenandoah National Park and $1.4 million for the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County.
The rest of the money would go to the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education to address the maintenance backlog at those agencies.
The National Park Service estimates that 40,300 direct jobs and 100,100 direct and indirect jobs would be created across the country by the Great American Outdoors Act. The maintenance work in Virginia’s sites would create more than 10,000 jobs in Virginia, Warner estimates.
